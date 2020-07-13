Press Release: Unisonar Releases “Evolve,” the Official Theme Song for the 2020 Honor of Kings World Champion Cup

Los Angeles (July 13, 2020) – Unisonar, a Los Angeles-based music label, music production company, and publisher will release “Evolve,” the official theme song for the upcoming esports mega-event, the 2020 Honor of Kings World Champion Cup.

The track features U.S. recording artist, Ki:Theory and was produced by Unisonar, in partnership with TiMi Audio, part of TiMi Studios’ award-winning game development team and a subsidiary of Tencent Games. The track was selected after a multi-month process including a review of more than 100 songs.

It is intended not only to support one of the largest esports events on the globe but also specifically to bring cheer to the world during the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic. The track will be available globally on major digital platforms.

Purchase link: https://ampl.ink/4x1ao

Honor of Kings is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) mobile game developed by Timi Studios and published by Tencent. With tens of millions of daily active players, it is one of the biggest – and most profitable – games in the world, with over 1.6B USD in sales 2019. The World Championship Cup is a franchised competition with 12 teams competing for $4.5M USD in prize money.

“This is a major competitive event and we hope to convey the spirit of the Honor of Kings World Champion Cup through the song: indomitability, courage, and fighting spirit,” Sam Yang, head of TiMi Studios Audio Center said. “The song’s rhythm and mantra, ‘Fight for What, What We Want,’ is a rallying cry to cheer for your favorite players and teams.

“This song illustrated the positive energy we are all looking for during the global pandemic,” Vivita Zheng, the music producer of Unisonar said, “Picking a theme song isn’t just about finding something that motivates, it needs to speak to this moment in time.”

Ki:Theory is a recording artist and producer whose credits include remixes for Daft Punk, Cypress Hill, Rob Zombie, Hans Zimmer, and Brazillian Girls, among others. His music has been featured in soundtrack albums for Tron: Legacy, Pirates of the Caribbean: Stranger Tides, and in numerous other TV, film and game projects.

“Being a gamer myself, I’m stoked to work on such a massive game franchise as Honor of Kings,” Joel “Ki:Theory” Burleson said, “It was great working with TiMi Studios and Unisonar, who show their clear passion for the game and a desire to create great music for it.”

About Unisonar:

Unisonar is a Los Angeles-based music label, music production company, and publisher. We develop custom music and manage all aspects of music creation from single releases to music libraries for both corporate clients and individual artists. We specialize in producing and promoting musical content for entertainment enterprises that provide the Asian and Western markets with television, movies, and video games. As a team of accomplished composers and industry experts, we are dedicated to advancing the careers of our artists and delivering positive results all while building synergy across the global music community. For more information visit unisonar.com/.

About TiMi Studios

TiMi Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, is a leading global video game development team headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with offices in Los Angeles, Shanghai, and Chengdu, China. TiMi strives to create high quality, high fidelity, and highly accessible games across a wide variety of genres. Founded in 2008, TiMi has developed a string of hit titles including Honor of Kings, QQ Speed, CrossFire: Legends, Arena of Valor and most recently, Call of Duty: Mobile. To learn more about TiMi, follow us on Twitter @timistudios and Facebook @timistudiosofficial

