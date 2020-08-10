Home>#INSCMagazine>NBA Restart: Emergence of Michael Porter Jr Making The Denver Nuggets A Dangerous Team
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL – Thanks to a brilliant all-around game in scoring 23 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in 45 minutes, the emergence of former first round pick swingman Michael Porter Jr has helped make the Denver Nuggets a dangerous team down in Orlando.

Porter, the 14th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Missouri, the 6’10 22-year-old Porter has averaged 26.6 points and 12.6 rebounds over his last games and in playing alongside All-Star center Nikola Jokic and point guard Jamal Murray have help the Nuggets form their own version of the “Big Three”.


Now, is the time for Porter jr. to prove that he can stay healthy and take his game to the next level.

In what was perhaps his coming-out party, Porter dropped 23 points and 11 rebounds in 45 minutes in the Nuggets 134-132 double overtime win over the Utah Jazz and outlasting All-Star point guard Donovan Mitchell’s 35 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

At 46-24 and currently third in the West standings, the two Rocky Mountain rivals are locked into a 3-6 matchup in the post-season. Based on their history of thrilling and close games, do not be shocked if we more of the same between the Nuggets and Jazz and for Porter Jr. to be in the thick of it all.

Robert D. Cobb
Founder, Publisher and CEO of INSCMagazine. Works have appeared and featured in places such as Forbes, Huffington Post, ESPN and NBC Sports to name a few. Follow me on Twitter at @RobCobb_INSC, email me at robert.cobb@theinscribermag.com

