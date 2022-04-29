Full Windows support for Internet Explorer ends this summer. More precisely, it’s June 15, when the well-known web browser should stop working. This won’t be a problem for ordinary users, but there’ll certainly be big changes in the business sector.

Many applications used in various offices or public institutions often work through the use of Internet Explorer, which at the time of their creation was the default Windows browser, and this will certainly be a problem for system administrators and developers who’ll have to start adapting to Microsoft Edge.





The Change Is the Use of Internet Explorer to Access Older Websites

Another domain that will change is the use of Internet Explorer to access older websites or those that haven’t adapted to new web browsers. Windows 10 and Windows 11 users will no longer be able to access them this summer.

Obviously, some people have a lot of work to do in the summer to customize certain applications or websites, but Microsoft has made sure to find a compromise here in the form of a new compatibility mode that’s now part of Edge. This is customization called “Internet Explorer Mode” that can be found under Edge’s settings.

It should be immediately noted that Microsoft Edge is a faster and much more secure web browser. The use of Internet Explorer, and even the aforementioned “Internet Explorer Mode”, should be practiced only in situations where this is unavoidable.

How to Access Internet Explorer Mode in Microsoft Edge?

To get started you need to open the Edge. In the upper right corner, click on the menu with the display of three points and select “Settings”. When the “Settings” window opens, “Default Browser” is the option you need to tap on, and it’s found on the left. Within the “Default Browser” settings, you need to be placed under the section on which “Internet Explorer Compatibility” is written. For the option of permitting reloading of websites in Internet Explorer mode, you must select “Allow” and click on the “Restart” button to restart the web browser

After Edge restarts, you need to select the webpage you would like to run in Internet Explorer mode. After selecting the page, you must click again on the three-point menu in the upper right corner and select “Reload in Internet Explorer mode”. You can do the same procedure in another way. Right-click on the open tab within which the web page is located and select “Reload in Internet Explorer mode”. Edge will then launch the webpage using Internet Explorer and you’ll be able to see its icon on the left side of the address bar.

The news is that you’ll also see two buttons below the toolbar while using Internet Explorer mode. You can click on the button that says “Open in Microsoft Edge” if you want to reopen the page in the Edge web browser. Another button is labeled “Show in toolbar” and adds an icon to the toolbar that you can click to exit Internet Explorer mode. The usual way out is to turn off the used tab.

It’s Also Possible to Permanently Open a Specific Website via IE Mode

In case you want to permanently open a certain web page via Internet Explorer mode (for instance, when you wager, you always do so with the top CashtoCode casinos via the website of the one that’s your favorite having this payment method included), you must click on its icon in the address bar and select the option “Open this page in Internet Explorer mode next time”. Another way to do this is to go to the already mentioned “Settings” menu and the “Default Browser” section. There you’ll see an additional section “Internet Explorer mode pages” on the right where you need to click on “Add”. In the newly opened “Add a page” window, enter the address of the web page you want to open in Internet Explorer mode and click “Add”.

Microsoft certainly doesn’t recommend the use of Internet Explorer and this mode has been added for use only in cases of extreme urgency. You can, of course, learn more about it on Microsoft’s official website.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...