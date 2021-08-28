Auction is purchasing and selling any item, property etc., by permitting people to bid them and selling them to the highest bidder. The bidders who participated in the Auction compete against each other to take over the item. The bidders offer to pay a significant amount higher than the previous bid.

When an item is auctioned, the auctioneer commences the Auction with a lower price to get the attention of bidders. The price increases with each bidder willing to offer a high bid. It continues as long as no bidders are not willing to pay a higher bid than the previous one. After that, the item or property which was being auctioned would belong to the highest bidder.





How does Auction work?

Usually, the item or service which is being auctioned is exposed to the buyers. The buyers are allowed to observe and examine the condition of the item. A preview time is allotted to the potential buyers. The preview time must be announced a day before the Auction starts. If the buyers are interested in purchasing the property, then they must register with the auctioneer. They must give some details like their number, address etc. to register. Once they have registered with their details, they are provided with a bidder card. This card claims that they are official bidders. The Auction starts with the auctioneer giving a brief description of the item. The auctioneer starts the bidding with a reasonable minimum price, according to them. With the bidders bidding with a higher bid than the former, the highest bidder takes ownership of the item. It remarks the end of an auction.

Similarly, an auction in Boston follows a particular procedure. Usually, the bidding process is created through state and city law following some criteria. If the price ranges from Ten thousand dollars to fifty thousand dollars, then a written bid is asked for. If the cost is above fifty thousand dollars, then an advertisement would be used. An auction in Boston uses an invitation to open public advertisements and proposals to invite their bidders. But in case of an emergency, unadvertised bids are used.

Bank Auctions

Banks and financial officials have adopted the method of Auction to dispose of mortgaged properties. They are empowered to recover the mortgaged properties by the borrower and auction them off to overcome their dues. An authorized official is appointed to conduct the Auction. The Auction is announced through a public notice in newspapers. The information about the Auction might also be given on the Bank’s website. The information follows the description of the properties, price of the property, time, date and venue of the Auction and such. These auctions mostly take place in the premises of banks. But nowadays, online auctions are also taking place, which is becoming quite popular.

There are many reasons and advantages to buying properties through bank auctions. One of the many reasons is the cost of the property, as these banks are eager to dispose of these mortgaged properties at the earliest. It is mostly done to recover their dues at the earliest. So the prices of these properties are lower than the market value as these banks are mostly concerned with the dues. The key drawback is the substantial amount of it. The low amount attracts thousands of bidders, which might result in the highest bidder being equal to market value. The original owner is an advantage if the property gets bid at a higher amount. This is because the owner gets the surplus from the money received by Bank. The Bank must also be concerned with the defaulter or owner’s interest while auctioning off their property to prevent any intervention of the court.

Bank auctions can be a good approach to acquire a property safely, legally and at a low price. However, one must be aware of the various features and conditions that come with it.

How to participate in a Bank auction?

If you are interested in acquiring a property or item through bank auctions, then you must be aware of the terms and conditions that come with it. One who desires to buy such property must know about its condition through reports in newspapers or on the Bank’s website. If the conditions satisfy your needs, then you must provide the bid form within a given stipulated time. Besides the form, you are also required to provide an earnest money deposit (EMD), which is ten percent of the reserve price. The highest bidder has to pay 25 percent of the property price within fifteen to thirty days in order to get possession of the property. Once you have deposited the money, you can register your name on the property. Failed to do so, you would lose the title to the property, and the money deposited earlier will be forfeited.

If you are not the highest bidder, then the EMD (earnest money deposit) would be returned to you as soon as the auction finishes.

Conclusion

People only do auctions with loads of cash or expertise, but that’s a false perception. Even common names can participate in auctions through online auctions, which is gaining popularity nowadays. Online auctions can be great for fundraising and charity as well. There are a lot of websites on the internet that are created for the purpose of Auction. Most commonly, industrialized and commercial lands and properties are auctioned. Even rare antiques, paintings, sculptures are auctioned nowadays.

