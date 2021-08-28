Model Yulia Foxx

Interview with Model Yulia Foxx

Photography: Jasmin Bahena

PR: Lenola PR

How has modeling and being in Playboy changed your life?

I feel more legit now because I can actually say that I’m an internationally published model. Playboy is a big deal to me as they are very well-known. I’m beyond grateful and humbled to be a part of the Playboy family and many more publications.





Can you tell us a bit about your career in real estate?

Yes, so I basically work from home and work at my own schedule. It’s great. I manage a real estate franchise company that is nationwide and very well-known. We buy a lot of houses that need to be redone completely or that may not need a lot of repairs. After the home has been renovated, it’s ready to go on the market for sale. I’m working on having my own business in the near future. Also, I’m a licensed real estate agent serving in the Springfield MA, and Hartford CT area.

When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up and why?

I definitely wanted to be a model for sure. I would watch America’s Top Model with Tyra Banks wishing that was me in those competitions. I found it very fascinating and learned more and more about modeling from watching the show. Tyra Banks was my role model when I was young.

When are you your happiest?

I am the happiest when I just go out and enjoy life and what it has to offer. Also, I would say that I’m a happy person because I stay positive and happy.

Any hobbies?

Some of my hobbies are wine tasting, going to a shooting range, traveling the world, sightseeing, riding motorcycles, and enjoying life to the fullest. Also, I love animals. I have a 9-year-old Doberman Pinscher from Serbia. He is the sweetest thing to people he knows but very protective and always alert.

Describe yourself in 3 words?

Kind, fun, positive.

Can you tell us about some of your favorite photoshoots?

One of my favorite shoot locations took place at a beautiful mansion on a warm sunny day in Beverly Hills. I was shooting for a Maxim cover. It was just so spectacular and one of my happiest days. My second favorite shoot location took place in Las Vegas. The views of the strip were so amazing at night, even though it was a bit chilly that day and I was shivering. It was so worth it in the end because I was shooting for a Playboy cover.

You must get hit on all of the time… What was the most memorable way someone asked you out?

This one I will never forget (laughs). So as I was putting groceries in my trunk with my mother, and a guy ran from across the parking lot trying to get my attention. He was so loud. Honestly, I found it a big turn off and he started asking me so many random questions… about my car and if I have a boyfriend, etc. He sounded so desperate and wanted me to take his business card. He didn’t ask me out directly but he was going in that direction by asking me questions first and I rejected him, unfortunately. I didn’t feel comfortable in that situation.

Who is your role model?

Growing up, I looked up to Tyra Banks as a role model as I mentioned before. I wanted to be a model so bad that I watched her shows that would inspire me and pushed me to what I wanted to be and for who I am today as a model.

Best advice you’ve ever received?

Don’t stop learning and growing as a person.

What are your favorite and least favorite parts about modeling?

I love everything about it honestly. Sometimes I have to shoot in really cold waters, freezing cold weather, uncomfortable places, etc, but I suck it up and just take it like the champ that I am. Nobody has time for whining or complaining. I love and enjoy what I do and at the end of it all is the amazing work that got created.

How do you prepare for a photoshoot?

It just depends on what kind of shoot it is and where the location is and what I need to bring specifically. I do make sure I get a good night’s rest and bring lots of water to stay hydrated.

Favorite way to spend time off?

Sometimes just relaxing by the pool or chill at the home theater.

Favorite song/ artist?

My favorite artist is Drake.

Favorite movie?

I have many favorite movies but one of them is “Elf” with Will Ferrell.

Favorite book?

I don’t read much honestly, but I did start reading “The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck” by Mark Manson. It’s pretty good so far, but I can’t say it’s my favorite because I didn’t finish it.

Favorite place to travel?

I don’t have a specific favorite place to travel but I love going to the Caribbean during the cold winter months in New England.

Favorite season and why?

Summer for sure, because warm sunny days make me happy. I can’t stand the winter and the cold weather, it’s so depressing.

Favorite quote?

“Surround yourself with people who are only going to lift you higher.”

You can follow the beautiful Yulia Foxx on Instagram @foxx_yulia.

