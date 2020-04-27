NFL Free Agency Rumors: Could Browns Picking Up DE Myles Garrett and TE David Njoku Fifth-Year Options Be A Sign Of A Possible Deal For DE Jadeveon Clowney?

BEREA, OH – With the 2020 Virtual NFL Draft now in the books and the Cleveland Browns addressing a lot of key areas, could Cleveland be making a move for free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney?

Clowney, one of top free agents currently available, has been linked to the Browns since the start, and considering that the Browns did not spend a draft pick on a edge rusher or defensive end, in addition to picking up the fifth-year options on DE Myles Garrett and TE David Njoku could be a hint at a possible move on the former Seattle Seahawks defensive end.

Armed with a league-leading $39 million in salary cap space, Cleveland is in pole position to sign Clowney to a lucrative deal well in the neighborhood of what he is reportedly asking for. Thanks to picking up the fifth-year options on Garrett and Njoku, Cleveland can either decide to either cut/retain DE Oliver Vernon, have his deal restructured and still make Clowney.

Considering that the Browns just signed former Atlanta Falcons DE Adrian Clayborn to a two-year deal for depth on the DL, adding Clowney to what is already becoming a formidable defensive front would be the icing on the cake in what has already been a great offseason for the Browns.