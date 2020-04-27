Lazy Foodie Pressure Cooker Recipes

As we’re stuck at home and being forced to become aspiring chefs, we’re learning that we are not all gifted with the art of cooking. This new adjustment is especially difficult if you’re non-cooking foodie. How are we supposed to survive without experiencing our favorite flavors? Luckily, there are some tools that help us cooking challenged people have successful and delicious meals.

I’m sure you’ve heard all the hype around pressure cookers, but what you might not know is how they actually live up to their reputation. Especially for those of you that like to take more of a backseat approach to cooking. There are so many easy recipes that only require you placing the food inside of the cooker, pressing a button, and walking away. Every lazy cooker’s dream. Not to mention the clean-up is virtually non-existent.

Outside of the ease of using an instant pot, there are actually nutritional benefits as well. When using an instant pot to cook, there is a 90 percent nutrient retention that is lost in most other cooking methods. If you don’t want to buy a cookbook or if you just want easy access to pressure cooker recipes, there are food bloggers that will have entire sections of recipes only using a pressure cooker. Again, making our lives as easy as possible.

I’ve included some links to my favorite recipes for us foodies looking to get our fix in the easiest and healthiest way possible. I will say quarantine is not helping out my fitness, but I can at least try to counteract it by controlling what I eat.

This first food blogger is all about keeping food delicious but maintaining a healthy diet, which we know isn’t easy to do, but she somehow has figured it out.

The Trail to Health

Caribbean Salmon Bowl

This recipe takes a total of 20 minutes… let that sink in, 20 minutes to make an unbelievable Salmon and Rice Caribbean dish… by yourself.

This unique fish bowl is wonderful to enjoy during hot weather with its tropical flavors of coconut and mango. Salmon is a firm-fleshed fatty fish that is rich in vitamins B12 and D, as well as Omega-3 fatty acids and selenium making it a great choice for your table any day of the week. Although any mango will taste great in this rice bowl, search for one that is ripe but still firm fleshed so that it is easy to dice into cubes without becoming mush.

Servings: 2

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 8 to 10 minutes

Caribbean Salmon Recipe Here

Mexican Shredded Chicken

I LOVE Mexican food. Love it. After living in Texas, I find myself craving it all the time. This pressure cooker recipe I like to turn into tacos or burritos.

This delicious shredded chicken is the Mexican answer to your shredded meat cravings, filled with spices and the tanginess of lime. An integral part of this recipe is the Pili Hunters Buyo Fermented Hot Sauce, which is Filipino-inspired consisting of calamansi, chilies, garlic, and tamarind. This sauce really adds some complexity to an incredibly easy dish. Serve this as is over a green salad or inside grain-free hard shell tacos or grain-free tortillas.

Servings: 4

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 35 minutes

Mexican Shredded Chicken Recipe Here

Thai Coconut Curry

Curries are great to have in one’s back pocket as they are versatile and healthy, filled with plenty of protein, spices, and vegetables. They are also fast, especially when using an Instant Pot. Although you may be more familiar with Indian-type curries, this one takes on the flavors of Thai dishes such as fish sauce, lime, and coconut milk.

Thai Coconut Curry Recipe Here

Servings: 4

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 35 minutes

Here are some other food bloggers that swear by their pressure cookers:

Happy Healthy Mama

Healthy Instant Pot Recipes

Kristine’s Kitchen

