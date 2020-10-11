NFL Streams Reddit: NFL Sunday Night Football 2020 Week 5 Live Streaming Reddit Free HD Coverage

Hello NFL Fans! NFL Sunday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, live stream, schedule for NFL Week 5. NFL Week 5 schedule 2020: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff times. Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 5 schedule including TV channels, start times, and how to watch.
How to watch NFL Sunday Night football 2020 Week 5 all Game? Just Follow Our Link and Watch All NFL Matches From Anywhere. Tune into NBC on Sunday night to watch the Minnesota Vikings take on the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC (or on the NBC Sports app). The Vikings pulled off their first win of the season last Sunday against the Houston Texans where they had two receivers, Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, go over 100 yards. Thielen had eight catches for 114 yards, while rookie Jefferson caught four passes for 103 yards in the team’s 31-23 win over Houston. Although it looks like the Vikings are finally starting to find their footing, Sunday’s match-up against the 4-0 Seahawks will certainly be a challenge.
Seattle has six consecutive wins in its series against Minnesota and Russell Wilson is playing the best football of his life. Through four games this season, Wilson has completed 16 touchdowns and thrown only 2 interceptions. In addition, the Seahawks offense has scored at least 30 points in every game this season. Click to see where the team falls on PFT’s Week 5 power rankings.
2020 NFL Week 5 Schedule:
*All game times are listed as ET.
Thursday, October 8
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears, 8:20 p.m. on Fox/NFL network
Sunday, October 11
Los Angeles Rams at The Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. on Fox
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. on NBC
Monday, October 12
Denver Broncos at New England Patriots, 5:00 p.m. on ESPN
Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
Tuesday, October 13
Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans, 7:00 p.m. on CBS
How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 5
Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks
Where: CenturyLink Field
When: Sunday, October 11
Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
TV Channel: NBC
Stream live: Watch online
WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports and the NBC Sports App.
