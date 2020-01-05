Home>#INSCMagazine>NFL Wild Card Preview – Vikings at Saints
NFL Wild Card Preview – Vikings at Saints

05 Jan 2020
The Mercedes-Benz Superdome is the site for a rematch between two teams that are very familiar with each other in the playoffs.


The interception, the Minneapolis Miracle, Brett Favre, Case Keenum, Stefon Diggs, Tracy Porter. All took place in this brief yet hotly contested playoff between these two teams. But there is one constant, Drew Brees. Brees will see the Vikings again on his soil. The last time these two teams played in New Orleans, Tracy Porter saved the Saints in regulation, and Drew Brees and Garrett Hartley carried them to the NFC Title. This time, they will play for a chance to get to the divisional round.

This kicks off the Sunday Wild-Card round and there are many questions with this game also and it just to many seems unfortunate that the NFC South Champion New Orleans Saints have to host a Wild Card game instead of having a week off. But due to their loss to the 49ers in the Dome, the Saints have to play in the Wild Wild Cards. Brian Snow and Mike D’Abate break it down (Clip taken from Snowman in the Morning – Friday January 3rd, 2020)

