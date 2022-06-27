Whether running your own business or working for a large corporation in a high-paying role – an MBA can lead you to your desired success. An MBA degree strengthens your resume and guarantees better job prospects.

It’s a competent degree that equips you with all-you-need-to-know to get a job with a handsome salary and a diverse professional network.





MBA and its career prospects

Getting an MBA is a gateway to earning six figures, as anyone with an MBA earns an average salary of $115,000.

An MBA program focuses on improving your leadership, management, communication, and decision-making skills while imparting all you should know about business.

It essentially levels up your marketable skills and helps you get noticed by recruiters. Nowadays, in almost every company, the hiring folks look for candidates with a Master’s degree.

Why? Because a Master’s degree is now a benchmark for qualifications and experience needed to perform well at almost any position.

Given the competition in today’s world, earning a Master’s degree in a discipline you’re passionate about is crucial.

There are several types of MBA degrees, each offering significant benefits in specific areas.

On a side note, if you still feel confused about an MBA’s career prospects, there’s no need to dawdle around, as even a general MBA will offer more diversity in your career and open more avenues for you.

Pro tip – Go for an online degree for more convenience.

With that said, in this article, we will be covering nine highly-coveted career paths for MBA grads – Continue reading to learn more.

Nine in-demand jobs for anyone with an MBA degree

1. A Management consultant

Management consultants are business specialists who help businesses deal with and overcome new challenges and implement new business strategies.

They strive to increase business productivity and profitability while keeping an eye on any market or client dynamics shift.

They provide a third-person perspective to top-level stakeholders and help them make better business decisions.

Ultimately, the role of a management consultant is to examine the challenges faced by an organization and provide recommendations to executives who are trying to find solutions.

Management consultants are essential for any organization amid transitioning business goals and looking to increase employee efficiency. Business consultants can work independently for multiple clients or choose to work under a management agency.

They have an average yearly salary of $175K with various perks such as health insurance, vacations, and incentives based on performance.

2. A Logistic manager

A logistic manager’s primary responsibility is coordinating, analyzing, and managing a company’s supply chain. They oversee all aspects of a product lifecycle – from development to deployment.

Effective supply chain management yields tremendous profit for any company looking to double its earnings.

A logistic manager is an indispensable role in any company with overseas operations. The average salary of a logistic manager falls under the salary bracket of $49K – $116K based on your experience and credentials.

3. A Sales manager

The primary responsibility is to identify challenges and suggest changes that could enhance the efficiency of the sales process.

Create and implement sales and promotional campaigns, determine sales quotas, train new sales employees, and determine sales staff incentive levels.

Additionally, sales managers keep an eye on current market conditions to anticipate their clients’ ever-changing demands and requirements and suggest potential new markets.

The average salary of a sales manager is $127,490 annually.

4. A Business Operations Manager

A business operation manager effectively manages global supply chains, focusing on lowering costs and increasing profits.

They set financial policies, generate financial reports, and work with various staff and stakeholders to develop budgets, manage stock losses, and oversee marketing campaigns.

They work to address any logistic challenges. The business operation manager is responsible for the company’s supply chain and controls timelines, schedules, and production standards to enhance efficiency.

The BLS projected a 9% industry growth with an average salary of $103,650.

5. A Financial analyst

Also known as a security analyst, the role entails evaluating the performance of stocks and other monetary assets in the financial market and forecasting the success of assets.

They work with corporate clients and offer insight and counsel on various financial matters, especially investment.

In addition, they also assess and predict the stock markets and provide extensive advice to their clients about their next big move.

Most financial analysts working in securities and exchange make about $125,040 yearly.

6. An IT manager

Information technology or IT managers oversee the research aspect of an organization or business. They are in charge of implementing technological breakthroughs, upgrading and installing applications, and ensuring proper security maintenance of business data infrastructure.

They also ensure that all employees adhere to the company’s technical requirements.

For instance, if employees use their devices for work-related purposes, the IT manager can require all of them to install an anti-virus program to offset any risk of data theft.

Keeping websites user-friendly and interesting is another way IT managers help businesses market their brands. The position is in great demand since most prominent corporations and budding startups rely on information technology to improve their productivity.

It is common for IT administrators to have an MBA with an emphasis on information systems. An average IT manager earns $151,150 annually, with the BLS predicting an 11% industry growth rate.

7. A Business intelligence analyst

BI Analysts use data to make business and market forecasts for their clients. They may work for a single company or as an independent consultant.

The primary responsibility is to help businesses become more efficient and profitable. As a result, they employ software to gather data from firms and evaluate market dynamics to assess the current state of any business, identify the challenges faced, and recommend solutions for improvement.

The average salary of a BI analyst is around $86,572 a year, with a bright career outlook.

8. An HR manager

Several responsibilities fall within the purview of a human resources manager. They’re in charge of finding, screening, and employing new staff, collaborating with company leaders to devise long-term strategies for recruitment drives.

According to the BLS, the median annual income of a human resource manager is around $126,230 per year.

9. A Marketing manager

There is an ever-increasing demand for marketing managers in developing and well-established firms.

Marketing managers are responsible for directing and coordinating the work of the marketing department inside a business.

They are also responsible for assessing the demand for a new product or service and who would be interested in acquiring it. The BLS projects a 10% growth by 2030 and reports an average annual salary of $142,170.

Final thoughts

An MBA is a sought-after qualification that allows you to get a job in virtually any sector you desire. It’s suitable for anyone looking to advance in their careers and increase their job prospects.

It allows you to expand your professional network and learn new skills that will serve you well in the future.

If you feel reluctant to pursue an MBA due to your job or other personal commitments, you can also earn it online at your own pace.

