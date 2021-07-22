As you get older, aging signs start to appear on your face and other parts of your body. Your collagen begins to break down, forcing your skin to sag. However, there are plenty of skin tightening options your doctor might recommend, most of which are effective if you are afraid of the scalpel. If you are not comfortable with your lax skin, you may consider non-invasive and minimally invasive skin tightening in Memphis options.

What are some of the non-surgical treatment options you can have?





When searching for skin tightening treatment options, avoid looking for the perfect treatment. Instead, opt for a treatment that may be beneficial to your aesthetic needs and skin type. Additionally, you should consider your treatment areas since some areas are more delicate and might require mild treatment options.

Your non-invasive treatments include:

Ultrasound skin tightening

The treatment uses focused ultrasound energy to heat specific locations of your skin and depths of up to 5mm deep to trigger collagen production, making your skin firm. Ultrasound tightening may be your best option if you want to eliminate early aging signs, especially on your chin, neck, chest. and brow.

Radiofrequency therapy

Like ultrasound, your doctor may use RF energy to heat your skin, triggering collagen production. However, the treatment focuses its energy on your epidermal layers giving you a firm and smooth look. Your health provider may also combine RF and microneedling to induce more collagen and elastin production and treat your skin’s deeper layers.

Intense pulsed light and radiofrequency combination

Your care provider may opt to combine IPL and RF energy to penetrate your skin’s deeper layers to trigger your natural healing response, thus inducing your collagen production. Adding IPL to the treatment helps your doctor treat extensive areas and particular skin concerns in a single treatment.

How effective are laser treatments?

This treatment will be most effective when you have sagging skin. Your doctor uses focused light wavelengths that transform into thermal energy once under your skin during the process. Laser energy focuses on your skin’s deeper layers stimulating collagen and elastin production, enhancing your skin’s texture and tone. Besides tightening, your doctor may also use laser treatments to address various skin conditions.

How can you benefit from non-surgical skin tightening treatments?

Non-invasive treatment options boast several benefits, thanks to how they uniquely work to give you desired effects. The benefits include:

Natural results– the treatments do not stretch your skin. Instead, the treatments use generalized approaches to rejuvenate your skin in a manner that coincides with your skin.

Fewer or no complications– you are unlikely to suffer from complications like scarring and swelling with non-surgical treatments.

Minimal downtime– you will not have to wait for days or weeks to return to your everyday activities. As a result, you may return to your favorite activities immediately after your appointment.

Convenient treatments– the duration your doctor will take during a non-surgical treatment is shorter, requiring less time than surgical treatment.

No surgery– the non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures will enhance your appearance without the need to go through a surgical process.

The treatment your doctor will recommend depends on several factors including your treatment areas. Postpone a surgical procedure and schedule a non-invasive skin tightening appointment with your doctor today.

