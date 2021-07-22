EMS, or Electro Muscle Stimulation, is a form of physical therapy that uses electrical currents to stimulate muscles and help them heal. EMS training can be used for many different reasons such as reducing belly fat, building muscle mass, decreasing pain levels in joints and other areas of the body. In this blog post we will discuss how it works and if it actually does what it claims to do!

What is EMS Training and how does it work?

One of the most important questions to ask about any EMS training is “how does it work?” Well, when you place your muscles on an electrode pad and turn on the machine, a small electrical current enters through one set of electrodes and exits out the other. This causes muscle contractions that are similar in strength to those caused by lifting weights or doing resistance training.

There are many different ways that EMS can be used to improve physical therapy, and there is a significant amount of research on the effects it has on muscle mass and fat loss. We’ll dive into these two benefits in more detail below!

Does EMS Training reduce belly fat and build muscle?

EMS Fitness Training can help you to reach your fitness goals. It is a successful way of losing weight and reducing belly fat, as well as building muscle if that’s what it takes for you to achieve your goal physique!

The EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) Machine sends electrical impulses into your muscles, which causes them to contract. EMSTM Training can be done with a qualified trainer in the gym or at home using an EMS machine and some form of resistance training exercise – it will target every muscle group including abdominal muscles!

Studies show that regular EMS Training can help you to achieve your fitness goals by increasing the density of muscle fibers, as well as reducing belly fat and overall body weight.

Why are people using EMS training to lose weight?

A lot of people are using EMS training as a way to lose weight. This is because it stimulates the body’s muscles, which can help you burn calories and fat more quickly than other exercises. It also helps with muscle strengthening so that your muscles have an easier time recovering from workouts. Plus, most people find that they get less sore after practicing EMS training because the intensity is not as high.

In addition, most people find that they have more energy and feel less stressed after practicing this type of exercise for a few weeks. It’s also easier to practice at home than going to the gym or other fitness classes which makes it especially convenient.

How many calories can you burn with an EMS machine?

One study found that people who did EMS training for 12 weeks, read an average of 280 calories per hour.

The intensity level needed to burn the most amount of fat is about 85% of your heart rate max or 130 beats. This will put you in a moderate-intensity zone which typically burns more than 400 calories per session and also increases the calorie-burning effects of your workout for up to 24 hours after.

The benefits of electrical muscle stimulation training for seniors and pregnant women

Electrical muscle stimulation training is a non-invasive, painless treatment that uses electrical currents to induce desired physiological responses. TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) sends low frequency electric pulses through the skin and into tissues or nerves in order to stimulate them and they are often used as analgesic. EMS (Electrical muscle stimulation) is a type of TENS that provides muscle stimulation to strengthen muscles or relax muscles for low back pain, neck and shoulder pain.

Many people begin training with EMS in their 60s as they start noticing more risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease etc. These conditions make the body susceptible to loss of muscle mass, which can eventually lead to the decreased ability for independent living.

In pregnant women, EMS is often used as an alternative treatment for labor pain and it is considered a safe intervention with low risk of adverse side effects in comparison with other interventions such as epidural or narcotics. It has been shown that TENS leads to less need for pain medication and shorter labor time in comparison to those who do not use TENS.

