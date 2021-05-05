The team at North Carolina FC (NCFC) has announced that MAKO Medical Laboratories will return for the 2021 season as their back-of-jersey partner. Led by spirited entrepreneur Chad Price, the pioneering healthcare brand is also the Official Medical Laboratory of the North Carolina Football Club. The local company first appeared as an official sponsor on the team’s jerseys when NCFC resumed playing in the 2020 season last year.

Since the pandemic, MAKO Medical Laboratories has overseen all COVID-19 testing for NC Courage and NCFC. The healthcare team has ensured the safety of both players and staff members for each club. Through their unyielding dedication, Chad Price’s employees have shown an immense amount of commitment to the sports team. Thanks to them, the club has kept all of its members safe and healthy while weathering the outbreak.

“Thank you to Mako for doing the testing that keeps our staff and players safe and healthy,” said NCFC Head Coach John Bradford. Aside from commending the staff members’ efforts, he also gave a shout-out to one particular member of MAKO Medical Laboratories. “They’ve helped us get back on the field in 2020, and now we are looking to the future of the season in 2021. Special thanks to Fain Buete for all of her efforts from last year and going forward into this year.”

The NCFC Assistant General Manager, Nic Platter, also pointed out how professional the entire MAKO Medical team had been during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. With two extensive testing facilities, based in Raleigh and Henderson, and a 1000-strong staff, the company was able to deliver effective virus testing results when the team needed them the most. This level of precision and speed was a game-changer for the entire NCFC staff.

“Mako has exceeded our expectations from the start,” Platter said when the team announced the renewed partnership with MAKO Medical Laboratories. “They have been professional throughout this process, ensuring the safety of our staff and players on and off the field by providing quick and efficient results.”

NCFC plays in USL League One, which is the third tier of the United States soccer league system. The team debuted in 2007 at SAS Soccer Park, now the WakeMed Soccer Park, under the name the Carolina RailHawks. Flash forward more than a decade, and the soccer team is a rising star. In that short time, NCFC has defeated the LA Galaxy three times in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup and hosted the first English Premier League team visit to the Triangle back in 2016.

Now that the team is embarking on the 2021 season, they will be continuing their stable partnership with MAKO Medical Laboratories. This exciting news means that the well-known MAKO Medical brand will carry on adorning the back of the players’ jerseys in all upcoming games as part of the soccer league.

“It’s been great to be a part of keeping these athletes and staff safe and on the field through our rapid testing and fast turnaround times,” said Mako Medical Client Success Senior Executive Fain Buete. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with NC Courage and North Carolina FC!”

Since founding the innovative healthcare company back in 2014, Chad Price has led the brand in the support of a wealth of sporting events in the North Carolina area. For instance, this month the company sponsored the MAKO Medical Sk8te Raleigh, the City of Oaks’ largest indoor roller rink at the Raleigh Convention Center. The family-fun event saw locals put on their skates and enjoy two-hour-long sessions in the heart of the city. Maintaining a solid relationship with the sporting teams and events in the region is one of the company’s values.

About MAKO Medical Laboratories

Supported by an expert team of nationally recognized doctors and PhDs, MAKO Medical Laboratories specializes in methodology development and pathological services. The innovative testing company and labs prioritize patients by offering complete transparency.

Started in 2014 by Chad Price, Adam Price, and Josh Arant, it aims to disrupt the sector. Additionally, MAKO Medical supports veterans, and the company combines a wealth of new technology, including robotics, app platforms, and cloud-based tech. In response to the pandemic, the laboratories have adapted their services to offer accurate testing.

Chad Price is the CEO of MAKO Medical Laboratories. He has had a long entrepreneurial career previously co-founding BrideGenie and founding Element Services Group Mechanical LLC. He has played a major role in starting Cary Reconstruction, and is a board member for Trill A.I. Moreover, he currently offers tailored consulting services to companies embarking on new mergers or primed for growth.

