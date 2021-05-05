Med spas are a dime a dozen and, if you live in a major city, chances are there is one on nearly every corner. Med spas have exploded in popularity lately, and the barrier of entry is pretty low, which can be both a good and a bad thing. On the one hand, you have tons of options, but you can have difficulty telling them apart. You have to make sure that they have the expertise needed for any procedure you have in mind. There are also some other cues you need to watch for when choosing the right spa for you. Here are some of the main things you should be looking for in a medical spa.

Courteous, Professional Staff

One of the first things we would suggest would be to call the spa you are thinking of visiting and get a sense of what type of service they offer. Ask the person answering about the treatments. If they sound knowledgeable and seem happy to answer your questions, this is already a great sign. Once you have a few places that sound like they would be a good fit, it’s time to pay them a visit.

Check Their Yelp

But, before you decide to visit, you could save yourself a lot of time by checking what kind of reviews they’ve been getting on Yelp. Check what other people have had to say about them and see if you notice any recurring issues. You want to check their Google reviews as well. You’ll quickly see how they compare with other med spas in the area. Also look at how they handle criticism. Be wary of anyone who uses canned responses, shifts blame, or doesn’t acknowledge what the person is saying.

Check their Facilities

Once you’ve filtered out a few names from your list, it’s time to go and see the places in person. When you first go in, check how you’re being greeted by the person at the reception. You want to check the state of the facility as well. Do you notice strange smells or full garbage cans? Do you see dust bunnies or signs of decay? Also, make sure to check areas like locker rooms if there are any. Clean locker rooms and toilets are usually a sign of a spa that takes hygiene very seriously.

Another thing you should do during your first visit is ask more about the services they have to offer. You can go for a spa that offers a variety of procedures, or a specialty spa that focuses on a few things they do well. Both options can be good or bad depending on what you’re looking for.

Book an Appointment

Once you’re ready to pick a spa, book an appointment. However, know that you should never pay for your treatment upfront. It may be common to ask for a deposit in case of a no-show, but it’s rare that they will ask for the full cost before knowing whether you’re happy with the results. You should also gauge the tone of their voice when you book an appointment with them. You want to go with someone who seems genuinely interested to work with you.

Also, don’t be shy during the appointment and ask them any questions that you may have, even if they might sound strange. Maybe you have hair in places you’d rather not say. Do not hesitate to tell them, as they’ve heard it all before and this is your body. You want to get the results you want, so be as detailed as possible.

These are a few things that you should be looking for when picking a medical spa. These pointers will allow you to find a place that works for you and that you’ll feel comfortable with.

