Notorious Crime Cars

From mass serial killers to mafia leaders, criminals sometimes become more famous than movie stars. The public seems to become infatuated with them, which creates worldwide knowledge of who they are and what they do. Some are in it for the money, while others commit horrendous mass murders. The criminals become ultra-famous, yet the vehicles they drive may be even more popular.

Most of these infamous cars are only relevant because of their criminal counterparts, but others are special in their own way. Some lie in museums in a far-off place, while some have never been seen again. Either way, they all have a chilling story that needs to be told.

Bonnie and Clyde’s 1934 Ford V8 Sedan

Not every criminal is referred to by one name, but these two are. Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow are arguably the most notorious criminals in history. In the late 1920s and early 1930s, Bonnie and Clyde traveled the central United States during the Great Depression. Accompanied by their loyal gang, they robbed countless banks, stores, and gas stations. Eventually, their luck ran out in 1934. An ambush of police cornered them in Louisiana and littered their car with bullets. This is when they become vastly popular.

The ’34 Ford V8 they were killed in grabbed the attention of the media. Then, in 1967, Arthur Penn created the Bonnie and Clyde movie. The movie was a huge success and the car gained even more notoriety. The Bonnie and Clyde “death car” is now calmly resting in a museum in Nevada, but its past is filled with blood and bullets.

Suge Knight’s 1996 BMW 750iL

Suge Knight was the owner of Death Row Records, at the height of the gangster rap culture, in the 1990s. He produced music for people like Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Tupac Shakur. He infamously drove a jet black 1996 BMW 750iL. People knew who was in the vehicle when they saw it.

On the night of September 7, 1996, Suge Knight and Tupac Shakur were leaving the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Just down the road, the car was sprayed with gunshots and Tupac Shakur was hit. He died from the injuries, and it is still considered one of the most tragic deaths in music history. The BMW is now hugely popular. At an auction in Vegas, it was bought for almost $2 million. It’s a dark reminder of the bloody past that hip-hop has.

Ted Bundy’s 1968 Volkswagen Beetle

Serial killers frequent the list of notorious crime cars. This is mostly because vehicles are the right-hand man in the violent acts they committed. Ted Bundy is probably the most infamous serial killer in history. He kidnapped, raped, and murdered dozens of women during the 1970s. Before his execution in 1989, he confessed to more than 30 homicides in seven states. It is said that the true number of murders could be closer to 100. Most of those crimes he committed in his 1968 Volkswagen Beetle.

He was at the center of media attention, and so was his VW. He had the passenger seat ripped out to easily shove his victims into the car. This fact would eventually be the reason he was found and arrested. After the vehicle was searched, police recovered ski masks, a crowbar, handcuffs, trash bags, rope, and an ice pick. Later, they would find DNA evidence of multiple missing women. Bundy’s Beetle now sits at the Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Al Capone’s 1928 Cadillac

Al Capone, aka Scarface, was an American Gangster during the Prohibition Era. The prohibition meant no alcohol was to be sold or consumed. Famously, he and his gang illegally supplied alcohol to the public. For seven years, he reigned as the crime and bootlegging boss of Chicago until he was sentenced to prison at Alcatraz Island.

Nearly as famous as he is, is his green 1928 Cadillac. That car was a fairly common sight in the streets during the 20s, but his was much different. The gangster had one-inch-thick bulletproof glass installed. Accompanying the bulletproof glass were 3,000 pounds of steel armor plating which protected every inch of the vehicle. Chicago was a dangerous place, and Capone did not take any chances. Even more astounding, once Capone was imprisoned, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt used the car. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, he used the Cadillac to protect himself from assassination.

The Nazi Gestapo’s 1934 Citroën Traction Avant

Adolf Hitler and his Nazi Party need no introduction. The Third Reich committed the largest mass murder in the history of the world. They orchestrated the obliteration of six million Jewish people. The acts Hitler and his Gestapo (police) organized are considered some of the utmost tragedies ever.

Hitler’s Gestapo was known for one thing, brutality. His police would ravage towns and homes looking for any Jewish people to murder or send to concentration camps. All of the Gestapo got around in 1934 Citroën Traction Avant’s. The vehicle was known for its style, but even more so for its performance. It outmatched any other vehicle during that time. It handled extremely well, so it was a perfect car to perform the murderous tasks at hand.

The Zodiac Killer’s 1966 Chevrolet Impala

There is endless information on the Zodiac Killer, but the only thing you won’t find is his name. The crimes the Zodiac committed are still unsolved to this day. He tortured San Francisco and the surrounding areas for more than a decade. He claimed to have killed more than 37 people in a letter to the local newspaper.

In those terrifying years, people were scared of one thing the most: a 1966 Chevy Impala. That car sold more than a million units during that period of time, which made it the most popular car in America. It was a genius strategy by the serial killer, but it created a frenzy of fear. Due to this fear, the police were flooded with leads that they couldn’t handle. That is considered the main reason the case went unsolved.

OJ Simpson’s 1993 Ford Bronco

OJ Simpson, aka Juice, was known as one of the best players in the NFL during the 1990s. He was a hero to many people but became the main suspect in the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson, who was his wife, and Ron Goldman. Juice was eventually acquitted of all crimes, but the things that happened before the trial in 1993 are the most infamous part of the situation.

Along with his friend Al Cowlings, who drove the 1993 Ford Bronco, OJ fled his home when he heard there was a warrant out for his arrest. This led to the most famous car chase ever. Droves of police cars followed the Bronco, which traveled no more than 40 mph. Oh, by the way, it was all broadcast on live T.V. The chase made his 1993 Bronco a thing of lore.

Call Dennis Hernandez & Associates

Hopefully, you don’t have an infamous car like these notorious criminals. If you have a regular car and you were in an auto accident due to no fault of your own, you could be entitled to compensation for your injuries. Car accidents can be extremely tasking. Hiring an experienced personal injury lawyer can help you every step of the way. At Dennis Hernandez & Associates, the attorneys have a long history of helping those in need after an accident with a negligent driver. Dennis and his team of attorneys can help you get the recovery you deserve.

Author Bio:

DENNIS HERNANDEZ

Dennis started practicing law at just 23 years old. He obtained his undergraduate degree fromDuke University and continued to earn law degrees from Florida State University College of Law and Harvard Law School. Blessed with multiple associations, memberships, and awards, Dennis graduated from the Trial Lawyers College. Mr. Hernandez is one of only 1,378 attorneys who claim this distinction. In 1996, he founded firm Dennis Hernandez & Associates, P.A., which concentrates in the areas of personal injury, medical malpractice, and product liability. Dennis is admitted to practice law in all State of Florida courts, The Supreme Court of the United States, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh District, U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

