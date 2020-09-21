OpenLegacy Signs Agreement with SEED Group to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Companies in the United Arab Emirates

Joint customers can now easily and quickly access hard-to-get legacy data

PRINCETON, N.J. & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#API–OpenLegacy, the pioneer in digital-driven integration for core legacy systems, and SEED Group, a company of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, today announced a strategic partnership that will allow United Arab Emirates (UAE) companies in retail and wholesale, private healthcare, oil and gas, and financial services to accelerate their digital transformation journey. The collaboration will help shape the way the UAE government adapts to new opportunities and challenges, and position the UAE among the world’s top leaders of innovation, following its announcement to build a post-COVID-19 digital economy.

“With the OpenLegacy technology helping organizations around the world access hard-to-reach data, we have concluded that it is very important to work with them in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world — the UAE, Dubai in particular. We are proud to finally recognize them as one of our valued partners and look forward to working with them to expand the potential of digital transformation in the UAE,” said Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of SEED Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum.

“We are pleased to collaborate with SEED Group and, with the support of their local expertise, bring our technology to UAE organizations to help them build a digital experience faster and easier, in an effort to follow the tracks of the UAE’s National Innovation Strategy,” said Romi Stein, OpenLegacy CEO and co-founder. “While being able to create digital services without being slowed down by their legacy infrastructures, our worldwide customers realize ten-times faster legacy API creation and a 75-percent reduction in API lifecycle costs with five-times faster performance.”

About OpenLegacy

OpenLegacy’s Digital-Driven Integration enables organizations with legacy systems to release new digital services faster and more efficiently than ever before. It connects directly to even the most complex legacy systems, bypassing the need for extra layers of technology. It then automatically generates APIs in minutes, rapidly integrating those assets into new and exciting innovations. Finally, it deploys them as standard microservices or serverless functions, giving organizations speed and flexibility while drastically cutting costs and resources. With OpenLegacy, industry-leading companies release new apps, features, and updates in days instead of months, enabling them to truly become digital to the core. Learn why leading companies choose OpenLegacy at openlegacy.com, and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About SEED Group

Over the past 16 years, SEED Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the MENA region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the SEED Group. The Group’s goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organizations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. SEED Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet The Private Office’s criteria. For more information, visit http://www.seedgroup.com/.

