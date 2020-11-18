Original Minimalist Bedroom Ideas You’ll Enjoy

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















When you’re looking for minimalist bedroom ideas that are going to suit your space, there are a couple of different things you could take into consideration. A healthy Marie-Kondo inspired organization session, followed by a bedding refresh, a few thoughtful accessories, and maybe a light coat of paint.

If you’re looking for minimalist ideas that are really going to work well within your space, then it’s time to think about how to cut down on clutter, finding a bed frame where you can neatly tuck away excess clutter, and ensuring that there are no loud visual distractions from the focal purpose of your space: to rest and recover.

From finding the perfect mattress size for your space, to figuring out how to minimize the amount of clutter in your space, here’s everything you need to know about how to execute minimalist bedroom ideas perfectly:

Using Neutral Color Palettes

Keep your color palette to a few muted shades and touches of white for a soothing space. Pattern and texture and encouraged, though try to keep decor items within the same color family. Shades such as grey, white, and beige can all help contribute to a calmer, more restful looking space without requiring you to compromise on style.

You don’t have to let a mostly neutral palette limit your choices, however. Using bold accents pieces to introduce pops of color into your space, without taking away from the overall minimalist aesthetic of your space.

Layer Your Lighting

Using different levels of lighting in a minimalist bedroom can make or break the feel of the room. Layer brighter overhead lights with dim nightstand lighting to help you get a better sense of where you need to draw the focus of your room towards.

Once you work out where you need to bring more light to, and where warm, dim light should come from towards the evening, you can begin to think about how you want to distribute your bedroom lights.

Keeping Your Bedding Minimal

When you have the best mattress for a good night’s sleep, the thing that’s going to make your bedroom look clean and simple is the right mattress size. Finding the perfect mattress size can make all the difference between a space that looks cramped and cluttered, to one that looks spacious and intentional.

A good rule of thumb when picking out the right mattress size for your space is to ensure there are at least two inches of space around your mattress. Being able to move around freely and keeping your bed at the focal point of your room is a trademark of minimalist design, but this won’t work if your bed overtakes your space completely.

If you’re worried about your comfort on a smaller mattress size, remember that the type of bed you pick matters just as much as how big it is. Opting for a big mattress size but choosing a lower quality mattress to do so will make things difficult when you’re trying to decorate your space.

When you’re looking for the best mattress for your space, you’ll want to ensure it strikes a good balance between comfortable and supportive. Besides your mattress size and type of bed, bedding the last element to consider when thinking about your sleep setup. One of the most important parts of your bedding is using fresh bed sheets that have cooling properties.

Additional sleep accessories, such as blankets, pillows, and comforters, need to complement your space. With minimalist bedroom decor, less truly is more, so think about what’s going to have the most functional use – if you live somewhere with seasons that are harder to predict, consider getting a temperature-regulating comforter that will adapt with your own body temperature.

Using cooling sheets is going to make a world of difference to your bedroom, especially if you have a smaller room with a tendency to get stuffy. When you’re going to use your bedding for layering purposes, think seasonally and do not hesitate to add a comforter or snug blanket for some extra coziness.

Minimizing Clutter In Your Space

Reducing clutter should be a priority as you try to decorate your bedroom using minimalist aesthetics. One of the simplest ways to accomplish this is by ensuring you’re investing in bedroom furniture that doubles as storage units for your space.

Some examples of bedroom furniture that doubles as storage space include nightstands with drawers, extra shelving, especially along with the upper halves of your room, as well as closet organizers that add extra compartments for you to organize your wardrobe.

Whether it’s finding the right mattress size for your space or using warm lighting to get that balance just right, minimalist bedroom decor is all about being selective and intentional with the bedroom decor in your space. With the right amount of planning, your bedroom is going to be a minimalist-haven that’s truly Instagram-worthy.

