Pascal Meysson Joins H.I.G. Capital as Head of Direct Lending in Europe

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DirectLending–H.I.G. Capital, LLC (“H.I.G.”), a leading global private equity investment firm with over €34 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce today that Pascal Meysson has joined H.I.G. Capital as a Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe, H.I.G.’s direct lending European affiliate.

Pascal has 24 years of investing experience overall including 16 years in the European direct lending market. Prior to joining H.I.G., he was a Managing Director at Alcentra, where he was a founding member of the European direct lending platform. Before Alcentra, he was with Deutsche Bank and Charterhouse in London.

Commenting on the addition, John Bolduc, Executive Managing Director, who oversees H.I.G.’s credit platform, said, “We are delighted to welcome Pascal to the team and are excited about the opportunity to continue to expand the WhiteHorse European team with such an experienced and accomplished investment professional.”

About H.I.G. Capital



H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over €34 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve- outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of €27 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

