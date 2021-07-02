One of the best aspects when it comes to doing at home manicure is that it is less expensive than visiting the salon, especially if you do them on a regular basis. Professional gel manicures typically start at $35 (and go up from there), but DIY kits can range from $30 to $100.

Do your homework!

Don’t be afraid to use the Internet to research because we have nearly all knowledge at our fingertips. For lessons, tips, and tricks, always go to reputable, official sites. View a few videos on basic gel application – many manufacturers have video tutorials that are easily available. Check out your favorite nail blog for suggestions gleaned from their own experiences.





Begin constructing your own to-do list. This is one of the most crucial aspects of ensuring the longevity of your gel manicure!

Make sure you get all of the small hangers from around the borders and beneath the nail! Because leaving rough, uneven edges causes adhesion problems. Then, using an extra-fine buffer, lightly buff the surface and borders of your nail (just enough to remove the shine), spray with washing alcohol, and wipe dry with a lint-free wipe to eliminate debris.

Before you begin, gather your materials.

Before you begin, make sure you have everything you need within reach; you don't want to have to touch anything unnecessarily, since this could result in lint and debris clinging to your incomplete manicure. Always have the following items on hand while doing gel nail polish at home:

Gel lamp All gel polishes, including primer, base, and top coat, that you wish to use Acetone Cleansing alcohol Wipes that are lint-free (Just in case!) paper towels Brush for cleaning

Don’t forget to use correct removal techniques!

This ‘do’ is crucial for maintaining the health of your nails. While acetone can dry the nail plate, washing off gel paint properly can keep your nails from peeling. Break the surface of the gel polish with a file. Using pure acetone, saturate lint-free wipes, cover in foil, and set aside for 10-15 minutes (don’t peek!).

Don’t use a lot of layers!

When applying gel polish, this is essential! Thin coats, just like ordinary polish, help for a smoother application.

If you think you’ve used too much product, use the ‘dry-brush’ technique to remove it. Wipe all excess product off the brush and draw it back over the already-polished nail. Repeat 1-2 more times after curing for a total of 2-3 layers.

You should not wash your hands!

I know, it sounds revolting. You can wash your hands, but not before applying the product! It’s better to work with a completely dry nail plate, which is why all of the dehydration processes are used before polishing. If necessary, wash immediately when the polish removal is done, dry and you can begin.

Avoid the gel come to contact with your skin:

Get into some practice and the right tools, but it’s such an important aspect of a best at home manicure experience.

Furthermore, if some polish is allowed to cure, it will result in jagged and uneven sides, which are more likely to catch. lifting. Clean the cuticle and sides of the nail with an angled brush dipped in acetone (rub excess into a paper towel to remove excess) just before when you cure each layer.

