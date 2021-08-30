CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA — It’s been a challenging 18 months for the arts, but the global pandemic hasn’t affected Jasmin Shojai’s love for performing. The actor from Canberra submitted an entry to World Monologue Games, a global event which attracts thousands of competitors from around the world each year.

Jasmin opened her inbox to the happy news that she had made the event’s Regional Finals, the best of the best from around the world. “I’m so excited that I get to compete for my country doing what I love. It’s really fantastic to be part of this amazing event.”





World Monologue Games was set up last year by Aussie Pete Malicki, who wanted a lockdown-friendly platform for performers. Malicki says, “It’s definitely special to have our second season take place in an Olympics year. We have the best performers from 51 countries all getting together to show the world what they’re made of. I’m not sure where else you can see such a diverse range of actors all in the same place.”

Jasmin has been selected with a monologue about an adventurous woman who is having a conversation with her date, aka her Boss, she has a strong, fiery and witty personality throughout the play. “This is such a great piece to perform. Spike Heels by Theresa Rebbeck is set in New York and follows the relationships between 4 characters, following the desires of Georgie, who works as a secretary. The story explores romantic relationships, feminism, sexual harassment in the workplace, the teacher-student relationship, and even social class”

The Regional Finals will be livestreamed from August to October 2021, with the winners of six different categories competing for $5,000 cash in the prestigious Global Finals.

View the event timeline at https://monologues.com.au/WMG-timeline

Contact: World Monologue Games Founder Pete Malicki on petemalicki@gmail.com

