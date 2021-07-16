The Miami Dolphins partake in AirPros Surprise Donation at Miami Gardens, on July 15th, 2021. (Jose A. Pineiro/Miami Dolphins)

Davie, FL (July 16, 2021) – The Miami Dolphins and Air Pros USA, a leading residential and commercial air conditioning services company and the official Air Conditioning partner for the NFL team, came together with the Mayor of Miami Gardens to surprise Tressie Waters with a brand-new air conditioning unit and installation, free of charge.

Tressie Waters, an elderly resident residing in Miami Gardens, was nominated by the City of Miami Gardens Mayor’s Office through the Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ program due to her current living conditions and circumstances.





“As a South Florida company, everyone at Air Pros USA feels a great sense of pride to be able to help local residents and give back to our community through our on-going partnership with the Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ program,” said Anthony Perera, founder of Air Pros USA. “Air Pros USA is in the business of keeping our customers cool, especially during these muggy summer months in Florida, and we understand how important it is to feel cool and comfortable in your own home.”

The Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ program worked with the City of Miami Gardens to collect nominations from residents and selected Tressie Waters based on need. On Thursday, July 15, Air Pros USA joined by the Mayor of the City of Miami Gardens Rodney Harris, Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Special Projects & Alumni Relations Nat Moore and Dolphins Cheerleaders, surprised Waters and began work to install the new air conditioning unit at her home and assisted with all permit requirements.

“We are delighted to partner with Air Pros USA for this third round of donations as we continue to work towards engaging and supporting members of our South Florida community,” said RaShauna Hamilton, Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Community Relations & Youth Programs. “With the help of our Football UNITES™ community partners like the City of Miami Gardens, the City of Lauderhill Police Department and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County, we were able to identify deserving individuals and provide them with A/C units to hopefully make their homes a little more comfortable.”

“We are grateful for partners like the Miami Dolphins and Air Pros USA, who continue to invest in our city and its residents,” said Rodney Harris, Mayor of the City of Miami Gardens. “Our community is strong in part because of organizations like these, and we look forward to seeing how they will next invest in the city.”

Air Pros USA is continuously finding ways to give back to the community, including Veterans and military service members, to thank them for their service. For more information or details on franchise opportunities visit www.airprosusa.com.

About Air Pros USA:

Air Pros USA was founded in South Florida in 2017 on the premise of integrity, reliability, and putting our customers first. The company has quickly expanded to many metro areas within Florida, Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington, with more franchise partners expected to be introduced soon. Air Pros USA currently employs over 250 experienced professionals with 10 Service locations. For more information or details on franchise opportunities visit www.airprosusa.com.

About the Miami Dolphins:

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games in Miami Gardens at Hard Rock Stadium and have worked tirelessly to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community. The organization hosts the largest fundraiser in the NFL with the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, raising more than $45 million to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, has impacted more than 60,000 youth high school players, coaches and teams through the Junior Dolphins program and has worked with more than 100 South Florida organizations though Football UNITES™ presented by Baptist Health programming. For more information, visit dolphins.com.

