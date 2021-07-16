Environment and location tend to have a huge impact on most creative people. If they’re trying to operate in a confined or unpleasant space, it can throw off the entire creative process.

Here are a few of the most important environmental considerations for creatives, from the geographic areas where they live to how their workspace is structured.





Location Matters

Most creatives would agree that the place you choose to set up shop has a huge impact on the act of creation itself. However, this doesn’t mean the specific geographic requirements of each innovative individual or creative activity are the same.

On the contrary, each situation is almost always different. Some artists need grey skies and cloudy weather to produce. Others might need a solid dose of bright sun or warm weather to feel alive enough to create something.

With that said, there are still many common themes when it comes to the circumstances that many creative types like to operate within.

For instance, there’s the practical side of things. If you’re someone who likes to create, it’s important to find a good area to live in that is conducive to your craft. After all, location is one of the most important parts of buying a home.

Fortunately, there are many areas of the United States that have established a reputation for favoring the arts. This includes, among other places, the cities of Tecoma, Santa Fe, Ann Arbor, and Cincinnati. These areas stand out due to a combination of factors, such as:

Salary : Cities like these tend to generate many high-paying jobs in a variety of creative fields.

Venues : Urban areas of this nature often have more establishments dedicated to the arts.

Cost of living : Things like housing costs and health insurance are easier for creatives to afford in creative-friendly cities.

While these are all very practical matters, even creatives have to eat and sleep. By moving to an area that is more receptive to their activities, artists in all fields can ensure that they’re able to operate in their various capacities without unnecessary economic and lifestyle hindrances bogging them down.

Overcoming Location

The geographic location that you live in can make a big difference in surviving and thriving. However, even when they can’t move to a different city, artists can still overcome the creative limitations of their local community by putting down roots in another area: their homes.

Here are a few of the best ways that creative types can cultivate a creative environment right in their own private living spaces.

Be Bold in Your Decor

If you’re trying to be hyper-productive, by all means, set up your space with a simple, minimalistic approach. However, if you want to tap into a consistent stream of creativity, it’s better to decorate your home with things that specifically are designed to break your concentration.

For instance, a boldly colored chair in the corner, a bright exotic plant hanging from the ceiling, or a colorful bauble on your desk can be the perfect things to break up monotonous thought processes and spark creativity.

Stay Organized

This isn’t a call to be a neat freak. On the contrary, every creative has their own level of neatness and organization that they require. However, never underestimate the power of having your artistic tools easily available and at your fingertips.

If you’re a writer, make sure your documents are well-structured and your computer stays up to date. If you’re a painter, have a clear and organized system to keep your brushes clean and your canvases ready to hand.

Having your home in a reasonably clean state does wonders for creativity as well. Clutter and undone chores can weigh on you mentally, putting a halt to the formation of new ideas. So taking the time to give your home a good spring clean will clear out the cobwebs in your home and your mind, leaving room for inspiration to flourish.

Look for Open Spaces

Often creativity can struggle in confinement. If your office is on the smaller side, try to find a clear, open space where you can retreat to when you need help clearing your head or focusing on a creative task. This area can be anything from your living room to your backyard or even a walk in a nearby park. Besides boosting creativity, spending time outdoors has myriad benefits to your health, so it’s worth taking the time each day to breathe some fresh air.

Utilize Light and Color

Creatives need to keep their mind moving if they’re going to compose, paint, or engage in any other artistic activity. One of the best ways to do this is to make sure that your home office or other workspace has good windows that let in plenty of natural light whenever possible.

In addition, you can use the color scheme of your workspace to your advantage. If you find that you need to calm down to create, you can use cool blues and calming greens in your decor. If getting amped up is what gets your gears turning, you can implement a warmer yellow, a fun orange, or even a positive red into the mix.

One way to get even more synergistic results from your home office’s colors is to match them to the color scheme of your website and social media profiles. This can help tie your online presence and your physical workspace into creative harmony.

Putting Down Creative Roots

As an artist, if you can manage to land in a city that is welcoming to your craft, more power to you. There are numerous cities across the nation, and even the globe, that welcome creatives with open arms.

However, even if you don’t have the professional luxury to up and move to another city you can still do your best to facilitate your activities right in your own workspaces. From color and lighting to organization and open spaces, there are plenty of ways to use your home turf as a way to spark creativity on a regular basis.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

