Press Release: Bentonville Film Festival Announces New Dates

New York, March 6, 2020—Out of an abundance of caution and public health concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), and to prioritize the safety of its artists, partners, creators, brands, and team, the Bentonville Film Festival has made the decision to move the festival’s 2020 dates from April 29-May 2 to August 5-8.

“This decision comes after careful consideration and consultation with our partners. Our number one concern is the safety of our content creators and our community of attendees. We are grateful for the support and recommendations we’ve received and look forward to welcoming everyone to the 6th edition of BFF this August.” Bentonville Film Festival, Co-Founder and Chair, Geena Davis said.

The Bentonville Film Festival is a one of a kind event that champions inclusion in all forms of media. Co-founded by Academy Award® winner Geena Davis and Trevor Drinkwater, BFF is a year-long platform culminating with an annual festival in partnership with founding sponsor Walmart and presenting sponsor Coca-Cola.

About the Bentonville Film Festival Foundation

The Bentonville Film Festival Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on promoting underrepresented voices in the entertainment industry through research, education, mentoring and industry partnerships. The primary partner of the Foundation is the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media (GDIGM).

The Foundation believes that by convening the media ecosystem – advertisers, content creators and content distributors – in support of media that accurately reflects the gender balance and diversity of the population, it can create a seismic change in how we inspire young minds to do great things. The Foundation also hosts events throughout the year in multiple locations and in collaboration with other like-minded organizations.

About the Bentonville Film Festival

Co-founded by Academy Award® winner Geena Davis & Inclusion Companies CEO Trevor Drinkwater, the Bentonville Film Festival is a one of a kind annual event that champions inclusion in all forms of media. BFF is a yearlong platform, culminating with an annual six-day festival, in partnership with founding sponsor Walmart and presenting sponsor Coca-Cola.

The Bentonville Film Festival is held the first week of May of every year in Bentonville, Arkansas and includes an impactful Inclusion, Research and Content Summit. Connecting engaged entertainment industry leaders and major corporate change makers with a diverse array of storytellers affords BFF the unique opportunity to amplify commercially viable content, and champion stories that adequately represent the world around us. Because if they can see it, they can be it! www.bentonvillefilmfestival.com

