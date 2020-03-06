The Best Mattress for You Equals a Great Night’s Sleep

The mattress that’s right for you depends on what challenges you face in trying to get a good night’s sleep. Are you restless at night? Too hot? Achy? If so, there’s a perfect mattress out there waiting for you! Here are some of the problems sleepers face and the features that improve them.

Stop Tossing and Turning

An old mattress can get lumpy, which can leave you tossing and turning in your sleep. In that case, any new mattress would be an improvement. However, sometimes, the reason you can’t settle down is that the mattress doesn’t adapt to your position at all. To solve this, get a high-quality innerspring mattress like the TriBeCa Modern Pillowtop Firm White Mattress. This mattress’s wrapped coils move independently to support your body evenly in any position. Mattresses with memory foam also conform to your body well.

Avoid Backaches with Good Support

You can’t sleep well if you wake up in the middle of the night with an aching back. So, what’s the right bed to help you avoid back pain? That depends on what type you want. For a mattress with coils, lower-gauge coils are the best, and the more coils the better. If you get a foam mattress or one with foam components, look for high-density, resilient foam. And, of course, the firmer the mattress, the more supportive it is.

Cool Down

Maybe the biggest problem you have with staying asleep is that you get too hot. If so, go for a mattress that keeps you cooler. Latex mattress components don’t build up heat as much as memory foam, for example. Mattresses with coils are great for hot sleepers, too, because they allow more air flow. You may also find mattresses with special cooling features if you tend to get extremely hot at night.

Snuggle into Soft Padding

Soft mattress padding helps relieve pressure points and gives you a fluffier surface to snuggle into at night. And, just because you want soft padding, that doesn’t mean you have to give up support. All mattresses have some kind of padding. Look for mattresses with thick padding made of quality materials. Many 1StopBedrooms mattresses have several types and layers of padding to offer even more coziness.

Quit Sneezing and Wheezing

For those with allergies, getting into bed can be the beginning of a bad night. First, be sure your mattress isn’t too old and full of dust mites. Then, when you choose a new one, look for a mattress that’s hypoallergenic. Memory foam mattresses and latex mattresses are great for people with allergies, especially if there are no coils to collect dust.

Every person is different, so your choice of mattress may be different from someone else’s choice. Think about your own individual sleep issues, like being too hot, tossing and turning, or waking up with a backache. Then, get the mattress that suits you best. Whatever you do, be sure to get the highest-quality mattress you can afford so you can have the best possible night’s sleep for many years to come.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

