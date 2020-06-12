Press Release: Hollywood Here Inc. Launches #RaiseThePercentage Campaign To Increase The Number Of Black Writers In Hollywood

(Los Angeles, CA June 12, 2020) – Hollywood Here Inc. launched their initiative, #RaiseThePercentage: an initiative geared toward increasing the percentage of working black writers in Hollywood, CA. On that same day, Hollywood Here announced that aspiring or #PREWGA writers will get the opportunity to have a free, 1on1 virtual coffee with a working, staffed writer.

Through the power of Social Media, Showrunners like Courtney Kemp of Power,

Peter Gould of Better Call Saul, Jessika Borsiczky of House of Lies, Dailyn Rodriguez of Queen of the South and many other writers from shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Empire, Star, Superstore, The Proud Family, Jane the Virgin, Station 19, Queen Sugar and many other hit shows are participating. Even the crazy ex-girlfriend herself, Rachel Bloom, has signed up to have a chat with aspiring Black Writers.

The only requirement for signing up, besides being a non-staffed black writer, is that those wanting to participate must attend a free Webinar on Sunday June 14th at 3PM PST. All of the meetings will be virtual so you can network from the comfort of your own home.

According to a study conducted by Color of Change and then later reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Black TV writers make up only 4.8% of total working TV writers. Some networks and streaming companies at the time had no Black Writers in their writing rooms. The Founders and Organizers of #RaiseThePercentage are working to change that.

Founder of Hollywood Here and Co-Organizer of #RaiseThePercentage, triple threat Writer, Actor, Producer – Jessie B. Evans says, “We understand that a major barrier for some black artists is access. We hope that #RaiseThePercentage and other events like this in the future will help to level the playing field and get more black stories told. Co-Organizer and “The Proud Family” staff Writer, Ashley Soto Paniagua added “We’re working under the knowledge that building a network is just as important as the writing itself. We want to help other Black writers expand their network. For free.”

It is the mission of Hollywood Here to bring Hollywood to every corner of the world. We provide creatives across the entertainment spectrum with the tools, knowledge and connections to be game-changers regardless of their geographical location. We do this by way of guest speakers, hands on workshops, conferences, online challenges and networking events. Our goal is to level the playing field.

ABOUT JESSIE B. EVANS:

Born in Baltimore, MD but raised in Salisbury, MD Jessie B. Evans is an actor, writer, and producer represented by The Gersh Agency and Royle Dice Management. Jessie showed a knack for entertaining early on, often putting on shows in the living room for his family and charging them a small fee to attend.

As soon as he could he moved to Los Angeles where within a year he was able to sell TV Shows at the network level without the assistance of an agent or manager. Since then he has shows at Bunim-Murray, E1, and Brian Graden Media. Jessie has been regarded as a go-getter and a natural talent.

In addition to several national commercials, a Netflix pilot where he portrayed a young Frank Lucas, and a short film he starred in that was short-listed for a BAFTA, Jessie makes sure to volunteer with young children and teenagers via the YPI program. Jessie is the Founder of Hollywood Here and the co-organizer of #RaiseThePercentage.

ABOUT ASHLEY SOTO PANIAGUA:

A native of El Paso, Texas and a former high school teacher in Mississippi, Ashley Soto Paniagua currently writes on THE PROUD FAMILY: LOUDER AND PROUDER (Disney+) and before that on VIDA (Starz) and FAST AND FURIOUS: SPY RACERS (Netflix) and is represented by Circle of Confusion.

A Mexican and Afro-Puerto Rican military brat, she teaches at Script Anatomy, contributes to the Los Angeleno, and is a graduate of Amherst College. She is the co-organizer of #RaisethePercentage.