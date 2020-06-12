How to Get your Resume Noticed by the Employers

When almost half the country is applying for the same job, it is hard to make employers notice your resume. But if you don’t make a resume that stands out in the crowd, you will go unnoticed and may not even get your dream job, or any job for that matter, ever. It is hard but not impossible. Here’s how you can make your resume outstanding enough to make employers notice it.

Put the Requirements On The Top

A research shows that recruiters spend an average of 6 seconds on a resume because of their workload. So, all you have is 6 seconds to make a good first impression. They often try to find the key skills that are vital for the job and it doesn’t help if it is hidden deep inside your resume. If the job demands some specific skills, put them on the top under the appropriate heading.

Suppose if the job demands you know Python, C++, Java, etc, put them on the top under your technical skills. If the job demands you have good command over a language or be good with leading a group, put it on the top under your inter-personal skills.

So, read the job description carefully and you will know what you need to have to get the job and highlight them in your resume. That will have the attention of the employers pretty quickly.

Work On Your Cover Note

Cover letters sometimes play a vital role in making an employer open your resume. Of course, even the best resume is of no use if the employers don’t look through it. So, tailor your cover letter in a way that grabs their attention and makes them open your resume. Explain something noticeable in your cover letter and make sure it explains how your background is good for that specific position. Also, don’t use the same cover letter for all the applications. You can also use resume templates and cover letter templates to make them more impressive.

Your Resume Should Be Easy For Skim-reading

Employers are often short on time so they hardly spend any time looking through a resume. And in that few seconds, they look for some must-have terms as mentioned above. To give them what they are looking for quickly, you must make a resume that is easy to read, must have simple and clean fonts, and must have short and clear divided sections with sharp and short points.

Avoid large paragraphs as that will make them lose interest in your resume. Know the job thoroughly to identify what skills they are looking for and make sure they stand prominently on the top of your resume.

Avoid cliches

There is no rule to the cliche words in the resume. But there are a few words you must definitely avoid using. Avoid phrases like highly-qualified, focused, effectual leader, etc in your resume. They have become more superficial than anything else. Remember employers give only 6 seconds to a resume, so, you must get to the point immediately and give a live example of how focused you are.

Don’t Be Humble

You shouldn’t be humble if you are trying to make a quick and good impression. Humility doesn’t make an impression on someone you haven’t met. Let them know they are getting the best candidate in you. If you have been the topper, have had big promotions, successfully completed big assignments, mention it all. Show them you are good in what you do and you are passionate about the job.

These few points will help you to get your resume noticed by the employers. And don’t hesitate in using resume templates if you feel you are unable to do so without it. These templates gives you the right foundation for the path ahead.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

