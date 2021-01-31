NEW YORK (January 30, 2020) – Sony Pictures Classics announced tonight that they have acquired all worldwide rights to the film, JOCKEY. Directed by Clint Bentley and written by Bentley and Greg Kwedar, the film stars Clifton Collins, Jr., Molly Parker, Moises Arias, Logan Cormier, Colleen Hartnett. JOCKEY will premiere on Sunday, January 31 in the US Dramatic Competition section at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

An aging jockey (Collins, Jr.) hopes to win one last title for his longtime trainer (Parker), who has acquired what appears to be a championship horse. But the years – and injuries – have taken a toll on his body, throwing into question his ability to continue his lifelong passion. And the arrival of a young rookie rider (Arias), who claims to be his son and whom he takes under his wing, further complicates the path to fulfilling his dream, in JOCKEY.

The film is produced by Bentley, Kwedar and Nancy Schafer and executive produced by Larry Kalas, Larry Kelly, Linda & Jon Halbert, Cheryl & Walt Penn, Genevieve & Mark Crozier, Cindy & John Greenwood, Ann Grimes & Jay Old, Benjamin Fuqua, Jordy Wax, and Collins Jr.

“Filmmakers Clint Bentley (a formidable directing debut), co-writer Greg Kwedar and producer Nancy Schafer have made such a good movie, that is engaging, satisfying, visual, and precise cinematic storytelling,” stated Sony Pictures Classics. “Anchored by a truly amazing performance by Clifton Collins Jr., an actor we have admired in so many roles for over 2 decades (from CAPOTE to WESTWORLD), ably supported by Molly Parker and Moses Arias, JOCKEY is about what happens to a professional at the end of a career with the background of horse racing, a subject of interest to audiences worldwide. We are excited to bring the movie to a wide audience this year.”

“We’re overjoyed Sony Pictures Classics will be releasing JOCKEY. Growing up, watching movies with their logo made us the filmmakers we are today,” said Bentley and Kwedar. “We were so taken by SPC’s passion and vision and our shared love for Clifton Collins Jr. It’s surreal for our movie to be in the family of so many incredible films and filmmakers. This movie was made with so much love, in the vibrant, itinerant world behind the racetrack. It’s an honor to partner with Michael Barker, Tom Bernard and their team who take such care in how they release films.”

Schafer added, “Through my years of programming film festivals, I would beg Michael and Tom for their latest releases to include in my fests. They handled the best films from around the world with love and care so it’s a joy to see JOCKEY joining this auspicious line-up!”

Bentley and Kwedar previously collaborated with Collins on the 2016 award-winning TRANSPECOS. They wrote the role of Jackson specifically for Collins and Bentley drew inspiration for the character from his own father, who was a professional jockey. All three immersed themselves in what’s known as the “backside” of the track for months before shooting in order to create a naturalistic depiction of the sport—the supporting cast is primarily comprised of real-life jockeys.

Sony Pictures Classics negotiated the deal with ICM Partners, on behalf of the filmmakers. International sales were handled by Films Boutique.

