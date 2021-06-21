Photo: Carlos Goldman/ Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins in collaboration with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) and HistoryMiami Museum will host its third series of the Football UNITES™ Cultural Tours presented by Baptist Health. With four tours staring June 24 and ending July 14, Football UNITES™ Cultural Tours engage diverse groups to improve relationships, foster understanding and provide opportunities to experience the culture of South Florida.





“We are excited for the return of the Football UNITES™ Cultural Tours to celebrate and highlight cultures that are authentic to South Florida,” said Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications & Community Affairs Jason Jenkins. “With the support of Baptist Health, GMCVB and HistoryMiami Museum, we look forward to creating memorable and impactful experiences that we hope will promote engagements that are respectful, inclusive and connects our community.”

Participating groups will experience HistoryMiami Museum, highlighting the Love is Love exhibit and other culturally significant historical landmarks, the City of Miami Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum, Little Haiti and Little Havana. These groups include the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, AQUA Foundation for Women, the Asian American Advisory, Board Be Strong International, Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami, Breakthrough Miami, City of Miami Gardens Police Department, Islamic Center of Greater Miami, Israeli Consulate, Mexican American Council, the Mission Continues, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement (NOBLE), National Voices for Equality, Education and Enlightenment (NVEEE), the North Miami Beach Police Athletic League and Special Olympics of Florida.

“We are so proud to once again be partnering with the Miami Dolphins on an initiative that highlights the unique sights, sounds and flavors of Miami’s multicultural neighborhoods,” said GMCVB Vice President of Multicultural Tourism & Development Connie Kinnard. “The GMCVB leads year-round multicultural efforts that support small businesses and artistic organizations by promoting our heritage communities. The Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ Cultural Tours enhance those efforts directly exposing participants to the unique experiences and rich history of Miami.”

“Through City Tours, we work to provide a deeper understanding of Miami’s communities by telling the stories of Miami and creating a platform with which community members may share their own,” said HistoryMiami Museum City Tours Manager Hana Squires. “In sharing our programming with the Football UNITES™ Cultural Tours, we hope this effort will reveal meaning and develop relationships between our tour participants, the people and the history of our different communities and sites.”

Football UNITES™ Cultural Tours Presented by Baptist Health Dates

Thursday, June 24, 2021

HistoryMiami Museum – Making Miami Home, the Magic City, Love is Love

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

City of Miami Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Little Haiti

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Little Havana

