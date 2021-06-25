LOS ANGELES, CA (June 25, 2021) — The Dagnasterpus has landed. The anticipated debut record from TREE ADAMS’ new groove powerhouse DAGNASTERPUS is now available on all major streaming platforms. The ten tracks feature nimble horns, grimy beats and gritty vocals. The self-titled album was released today by SIX DEGREES RECORDS.

“This album is a collection of immersive tales and some observations about our shared experience in a painful year,” says Adams. “It’s a giant exhale of gratitude, the exuberant culmination of several years of musical collaborations with great friends and musicians in New Orleans and Los Angeles.”





DAGNASTERPUS was created by former frontman of The Hatters and award-winning composer Tree Adams. The band’s namesake represents a benevolent, mythical creature: part Poseidon, part Octopus and part Buddha. Recorded in both in Los Angeles and New Orleans, the record showcases an all-star lineup of featured players from New Orleans and Los Angeles like Cyril Neville (The Neville Brothers, The Meters), Joe Ashlar (Dr John, Stanton Moore Trio), Eric Bolivar (Anders Osborne, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe), Wally Ingram (Sheryl Crow, Bob Weir), Carl Sealove (Bob Dylan, Glen Campbell), Shaunte Palmer – (Steel Pulse, Earth Wind and Fire), David Ralicke (Beck, Lucinda Williams), Jordan Katz (DeLa Soul, Ghost Face Killah), Yayo Morales (Azar Lawrence) and Ethan Phillips (Fitz and The Tantrums, Orgone). The album was produced by Adams with recording engineer James Brack, mixing engineer Jack Miele and mastered by Joe Causey.

Track List:

01) No More Waiting

02) Jinx Tattoo

03) Crawlin’ With Vipers

04) Mac Champion

05) Change It Up

06) Looking Back

07) Rosalie

08) Stick Figures

09) Why Not Make Believe

10) I Got News For You

To download or stream DAGNASTERPUS visit: https://ffm.to/dagnasterpus

DAGNASTERPUS will be performing at this year’s virtual FILO Festival on July 10, 2021.

DAGNASTERPUS CREDITS:

Record Label: Six Degrees Records

James Brack – Recrecoding Engineer

Jack Miele – Mixing Engineer

Joe Causey – Mastered By

Tree Adams – Produced By

Tree Adams – Guitar, Lead vocals

Cyril Neville – Percussion, Vocals

Joe Ashlar – Keyboards

Eric Bolivar – Drums

Yayo Morales- Drums

Wally Ingram – Percussion

Carl Sealove – Bass

Shaunte Palmer – Trombone

David Ralicke – Sax

Jordan Katz – Trumpet

Ethan Phillips – Bass

ABOUT DAGNASTERPUS

DAGNASTERPUS is a jammin’ groove powerhouse that fell out of the mind of road warrior/composer, Tree Adams, former frontman of the New York City jam band, THE HATTERS. Tree is known for his award-winning work scoring film and tv projects such as The 100, Californication, Belushi, Legends, and NCIS: New Orleans, as well as producing songs for Grammy Award-winning artists like New Orleans legend, Cyril Neville, blues musician Taj Mahal and rapper YG.

DAGNASTERPUS features nimble horns, grimy beats and gritty vocals. Tree’s lyrics are imaginative and evocative with a hint of voodoo imagery welcoming listeners into an immersive and, at times, cinematic world of merriment and mirth. The DAGNASTERPUS is a benevolent mythical creature: part Poiseidon, part Octopus and part Buddha. The band’s self-titled debut album DAGNASTERPUS will be released by Six Degrees Records on June 25, 2021.

You can currently catch DAGNASTERPUS every Wednesday at the Hyperion Public in Los Angeles. Catch DAGNASTERPUS on July 10 at the upcoming FILO Festival, a virtual festival benefitting the First IN Last Out (road crews and support staff of live events, touring artists, and independent venues etc). DAGNASTERPUS is based primarily in Los Angeles and New Orleans.

ABOUT SIX DEGREES RECORDS

sixdegreesrecords.com

Six Degrees Records produces and markets accessible, genre-bending records that explore world music traditions, modern dance grooves, electronic music, and overlooked pop gems. The label’s catchphrase, “everything is closer than you think,” is a real reflection of Six Degrees’ commitment to different styles of music that appeal to a curious and increasingly sizable audience.

