Press Release: Sophia Lillis, Noomi Rapace And Charlie Plummer Join Peter Dinklage In “The Thicket”

Los Angeles, CA, February 7 2020: Award-winning actors Sophia Lillis (IT, GRETEL & HANSEL) and Noomi Rapace (Netflix’s WHAT HAPPENED TO MONDAY, PROMETHEUS), and award-winning actor Charlie Plummer (Hulu’s Looking For Alaska) are attached to the thriller feature THE THICKET, joining Golden-Globe winning actor Peter Dinklage (HBO’s Game Of Thrones, AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR).

THE THICKET will be introduced to international buyers at the upcoming 2020 European Film Market, February 20-27, 2020 by The Exchange.

CAA Media finance and ICM Partners are co-representing the domestic sales rights.

Now entering pre-production, THE THICKET is based on the acclaimed novel by award-winning author Joe R. Lansdale, with a script by Chris Kelley, and will be directed by Elliott Lester (HBO’s NIGHTINDALE, BLITZ).

Giannia Nunnari of Hollywood Gang (300 franchise, THE DEPARTED), Peter Dinklage and David Ginsberg of Estuary Films (THINK WE’RE ALONE NOW, HBO’s Emmy nominated MY DINNER WITH HERVE), Matt Hookings of Camelot Films (THE OBSCURE LIFE OF THE GRAND DUKE OF CORSICA), Shannon Gaulding (THE DOMESTICS), and Andre L III of MiLu Entertainment are producing.

THE THICKET’s costume design is handled by Academy-Award nominee Julie Weiss (FRIDA, TWELVE MONKEYS) with Galo Olivares serving as Director of Photography: (ROMA, GRETEL & HANSEL) and a score by Ray Suen of Childish Gambino.

Dark thriller THE THICKET follows an innocent young man named Jack( Plummer) who goes on an epic quest to rescue his sister (Lillis) after she has been kidnapped by violent killer “Cut Throat Bill” (Rapace) and her gang. Jack enlists the help of a crafty bounty hunter named Reginald Jones (Dinklage), a grave-digging alcoholic son of an ex-slave, and a street-smart prostitute. The three track the girl into the deadly no-man’s land known as The Big Thicket — a place where blood and chaos reign.

“We are thrilled to bring this strong commercial project with an amazing ensemble cast to Berlin”, said O’Shea of the Exchange. “Rapace and Dinklage are global stars in their own right, but to also have up and coming talent as Lillis and Plummer in THE THICKET makes the project truly exciting.”

Lillis is represented by Untitled Entertainment, CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein, Rapace by Stella Hernström, CAA and Hirsh Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman, Plummer by Luber Roklin Entertainment, Zoom Talent Management, CAA and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.

About The Exchange: Collaborative and transparent, The Exchange is a leading international sales, finance and production company committed to creating strong relationships between filmmakers, film financiers and distributors through the exchange of product, information and commerce.

Created by veteran sales executive Brian O’Shea, the company specializes in high quality, commercial films that appeal to North American audiences and the ever-evolving global film market. For more information, please visit: www.theexchange.ws.

