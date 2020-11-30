Press Release: Week 12 Ravens-Steelers game moved to Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET on NBC

The Week 12 Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers game has been moved to Wednesday, December 2, at 3:40 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on NBC.
The Week 13 Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers game, originally scheduled for Sunday, December 6, will be moved to Monday, December 7 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The broadcast arrangements will be announced at a later time.
The Week 13 Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens game, originally scheduled for Thursday, December 3, will be moved to Tuesday, December 8 at 8:05 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.
These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.
The updated Week 12 and Week 13 schedules (all times ET):
|Week 12
|Wednesday, December 2
|Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
|3:40 PM
|NBC
|Week 13
Sunday, December 6
|New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|Monday, December 7
|Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers
|5:00 PM
|TBD
|Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers*
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|Tuesday, December 8
|Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens
|8:05 PM
|FOX/NFLN/Amazon
|Week 13 Byes: Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
