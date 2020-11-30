Press Release: Week 12 Ravens-Steelers game moved to Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET on NBC

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















The Week 12 Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers game has been moved to Wednesday, December 2, at 3:40 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on NBC.

​The Week 13 Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers game, originally scheduled for Sunday, December 6, will be moved to Monday, December 7 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The broadcast arrangements will be announced at a later time.

The Week 13 Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens game, originally scheduled for Thursday, December 3, will be moved to Tuesday, December 8 at 8:05 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.

These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.

The updated Week 12 and Week 13 schedules (all times ET):

Week 12 Wednesday, December 2 Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers 3:40 PM NBC

​ Week 13 Sunday, December 6 New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM CBS Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM CBS New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM CBS Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM NBC Monday, December 7 Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers 5:00 PM TBD Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers* 8:15 PM ESPN Tuesday, December 8 Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens 8:05 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon Week 13 Byes : Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

