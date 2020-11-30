Home>#INSCMagazine>Press Release: Week 12 Ravens-Steelers game moved to Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET on NBC
Photo: Joe Sargent/Getty Images
Press Release: Week 12 Ravens-Steelers game moved to Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET on NBC

November 30, 2020

30 Nov 2020
The Week 12 Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers game has been moved to Wednesday, December 2, at 3:40 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on NBC.

​The Week 13 Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers game, originally scheduled for Sunday, December 6, will be moved to Monday, December 7 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The broadcast arrangements will be announced at a later time.


The Week 13 Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens game, originally scheduled for Thursday, December 3, will be moved to Tuesday, December 8 at 8:05 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.

These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.

The updated Week 12 and Week 13 schedules (all times ET):

Week 12
Wednesday, December 2
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers 3:40 PM NBC

 

Week 13

Sunday, December 6
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS
Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX
Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM CBS
New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM CBS
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM NBC
Monday, December 7
Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers 5:00 PM TBD
Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers* 8:15 PM ESPN
Tuesday, December 8
Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens 8:05 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon
     
Week 13 Byes: Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 

 

