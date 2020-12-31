BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declare the following distributions today.
|
|
RECORD
|
PAYMENT
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
DATE
|
DATE
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2025 Fund – Class A Shares (PBDLX)
|
|
|
$0.1740 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0640 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2380 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2025 Fund – Class C Shares (PRTJX)
|
|
|
$0.1380 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0640 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2020 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2025 Fund – Class R Shares (PRTWX)
|
|
|
$0.1510 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0640 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2150 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2025 Fund – Class Y Shares (PLZYX)
|
|
|
$0.1730 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0640 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2370 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2025 Fund – Class R5 Shares (PAFNX)
|
|
|
$0.1730 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0640 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2370 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2025 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PBATX)
|
|
|
$0.1770 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0640 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2410 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2025 Fund – Class R3 Shares (PAFLX)
|
|
|
$0.1590 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0640 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2230 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2025 Fund – Class R4 Shares (PAFKX)
|
|
|
$0.1680 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0640 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2320 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2030 Fund – Class A Shares (PDLTX)
|
|
|
$0.1160 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0140 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1300 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2030 Fund – Class C Shares (PDLKX)
|
|
|
$0.0880 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0140 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1020 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2030 Fund – Class R Shares (PDKAX)
|
|
|
$0.1010 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0140 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1150 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2030 Fund – Class Y Shares (PDGKX)
|
|
|
$0.1230 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0140 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1370 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2030 Fund – Class R5 Shares (PAFVX)
|
|
|
$0.1230 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0140 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1370 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2030 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PDIZX)
|
|
|
$0.1270 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0140 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1410 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2030 Fund – Class R3 Shares (PAFOX)
|
|
|
$0.1100 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0140 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1240 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2030 Fund – Class R4 Shares (PAFQX)
|
|
|
$0.1180 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0140 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1320 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2035 Fund – Class A Shares (PDFLX)
|
|
|
$0.0980 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0860 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1840 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2035 Fund – Class C Shares (PDAWX)
|
|
|
$0.0680 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0860 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1540 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2035 Fund – Class R Shares (PDAKX)
|
|
|
$0.0800 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0860 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1660 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2035 Fund – Class Y Shares (POWYX)
|
|
|
$0.1030 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0860 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1890 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.1030 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0860 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1890 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2035 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PCDLX)
|
|
|
$0.1070 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0860 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1930 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2035 Fund – Class R3 Shares (PAFWX)
|
|
|
$0.0890 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0860 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1750 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2035 Fund – Class R4 Shares (PAFUX)
|
|
|
$0.0980 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0860 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1840 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2040 Fund – Class A Shares (PCCLX)
|
|
|
$0.0970 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0940 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1910 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2040 Fund – Class C Shares (PBBZX)
|
|
|
$0.0630 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0940 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1570 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2040 Fund – Class R Shares (PBAOX)
|
|
|
$0.0760 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0940 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1700 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2040 Fund – Class Y Shares (PALZX)
|
|
|
$0.0990 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0940 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1930 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2040 Fund – Class R5 Shares (PAGOX)
|
|
|
$0.0990 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0940 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1930 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2040 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PBAMX)
|
|
|
$0.1020 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0940 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1960 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2040 Fund – Class R3 Shares (PAGKX)
|
|
|
$0.0850 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0940 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1790 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2040 Fund – Class R4 Shares (PAGJX)
|
|
|
$0.0930 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0940 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1870 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2045 Fund – Class A Shares (PALGX)
|
|
|
$0.1010 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0360 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1370 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2045 Fund – Class C Shares (PAFPX)
|
|
|
$0.0640 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0360 per share short –term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1000 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2045 Fund – Class R Shares (PAFZX)
|
|
|
$0.0760 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0360 per share short –term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1120 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2045 Fund – Class Y Shares (PAFJX)
|
|
|
$0.0990 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0360 per share short –term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1350 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2045 Fund – Class R5 Shares (PAGWX)
|
|
|
$0.0990 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0360 per share short –term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1350 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2045 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PAFMX)
|
|
|
$0.1030 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0360 per share short –term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1390 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2045 Fund – Class R3 Shares (PAGQX)
|
|
|
$0.0850 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0360 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1210 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2045 Fund – Class R4 Shares (PAGUX)
|
|
|
$0.0940 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0360 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1300 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2050 Fund – Class A Shares (PAEZX)
|
|
|
$0.0920 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.1420 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2340 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2050 Fund – Class C Shares (PAENX)
|
|
|
$0.0650 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.1420 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2070 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2050 Fund – Class R Shares (PAEQX)
|
|
|
$0.0780 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.1420 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2200 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2050 Fund – Class Y Shares (PHPDX)
|
|
|
$0.1010 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.1420 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2430 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2050 Fund – Class R5 Shares (PAHDX)
|
|
|
$0.1010 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.1420 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2430 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2050 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PAEKX)
|
|
|
$0.1040 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.1420 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2460 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2050 Fund – Class R3 Shares (PAGZX)
|
|
|
$0.0870 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.1420 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2290 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2050 Fund – Class R4 Shares (PAHAX)
|
|
|
$0.0950 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.1420 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2370 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2055 Fund – Class A Shares (PADYX)
|
|
|
$0.0950 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.1160 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2110 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2055 Fund – Class C Shares (PACWX)
|
|
|
$0.0660 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.1160 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1820 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2055 Fund – Class R Shares (PACSX)
|
|
|
$0.0790 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.1160 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1950 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2055 Fund – Class Y Shares (PAAWX)
|
|
|
$0.1020 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.1160 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2180 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2055 Fund – Class R5 Shares (PAHGX)
|
|
|
$0.1020 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.1160 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2180 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2055 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PACJX)
|
|
|
$0.1060 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.1160 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2220 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2055 Fund – Class R3 Shares (PAHEX)
|
|
|
$0.0880 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.1160 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2040 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2055 Fund – Class R4 Shares (PAHFX)
|
|
|
$0.0970 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.1160 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2130 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2060 Fund – Class A Shares (PAAVX)
|
|
|
$0.0950 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0330 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1280 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2060 Fund – Class C Shares (PAAPX)
|
|
|
$0.0670 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0330 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1000 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2060 Fund – Class R Shares (PAAMX)
|
|
|
$0.0790 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0330 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1120 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2060 Fund – Class Y Shares (PAKJX)
|
|
|
$0.1030 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0330 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1360 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2060 Fund – Class R5 Shares (PAHLX)
|
|
|
$0.1020 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0330 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1350 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2060 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PAAKX)
|
|
|
$0.1060 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0330 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1390 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2060 Fund – Class R3 Shares (PAHJX)
|
|
|
$0.0880 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0330 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1210 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Advantage 2060 Fund – Class R4 Shares (PAHKX)
|
|
|
$0.0970 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0330 per share short–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1300 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2025 Fund – Class A Shares (PRROX)
|
|
|
$0.0540 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.1840 per share long–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2380 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2025 Fund – Class B Shares (a)
|
|
|
$0.1130 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.1840 per share long –term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2970 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2025 Fund – Class C Shares (PRTJX)
|
|
|
$0.1660 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.1840 per share long –term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.3500 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2025 Fund – Class R Shares (PRTWX)
|
|
|
$0.1730 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.1840 per share long –term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.3570 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2025 Fund – Class Y Shares (PRRPX)
|
|
|
$0.3800 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.1840 per share long –term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.5640 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2025 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PRMFX)
|
|
|
$0.3740 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.1840 per share long –term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.5580 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2030 Fund – Class A Shares (PRRQX)
|
|
|
$0.0010 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2030 Fund – Class B Shares (a)
|
|
|
$0.0710 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2030 Fund – Class C Shares (a)
|
|
|
$0.1860 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2030 Fund – Class R Shares (a)
|
|
|
$0.2820 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2030 Fund – Class Y Shares (PRRTX)
|
|
|
$0.4030 per share investment income
|
12/31/19
|
12/31/19
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2030 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PREZX)
|
|
|
$0.3990 per share investment income
|
12/31/19
|
12/31/19
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2035 Fund – Class A Shares (PRRWX)
|
|
|
$0.0010 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2035 Fund – Class B Shares (a)
|
|
|
$0.0660 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2035 Fund – Class C Shares (a)
|
|
|
$0.0610 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2035 Fund – Class R Shares (a)
|
|
|
$0.1790 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2035 Fund – Class Y Shares (PRRYX)
|
|
|
$0.2980 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2035 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PREGX)
|
|
|
$0.2940 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2040 Fund – Class A Shares (PRRZX)
|
|
|
$0.0010 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2040 Fund – Class B Shares (a)
|
|
|
$0.2660 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2040 Fund – Class C Shares (a)
|
|
|
$0.2600 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2040 Fund – Class R Shares (a)
|
|
|
$0.3590 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2040 Fund – Class Y Shares (PRZZX)
|
|
|
$0.4800 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2040 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PREHX)
|
|
|
$0.4740 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2045 Fund – Class A Shares (PRVLX)
|
|
|
$0.0010 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0510 per share long–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.0520 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2045 Fund – Class B Shares (a)
|
|
|
$0.0520 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0510 per share long–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1030 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2045 Fund – Class C Shares (a)
|
|
|
$0.0640 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0510 per share long–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1150 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2045 Fund – Class R Shares (a)
|
|
|
$0.1350 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0510 per share long–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1860 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2045 Fund – Class Y Shares (PRVYX)
|
|
|
$0.2470 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0510 per share long–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2980 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2045 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PREKX)
|
|
|
$0.2430 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0510 per share long–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2940 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2050 Fund – Class A Shares (PRRJX)
|
|
|
$0.0010 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2050 Fund – Class B Shares (a)
|
|
|
$0.1000 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2050 Fund – Class C Shares (a)
|
|
|
$0.1270 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2050 Fund – Class R Shares (PRRKX)
|
|
|
$0.2080 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2050 Fund – Class Y Shares (PRRUX)
|
|
|
$0.3050 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2050 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PREUX)
|
|
|
$0.3020 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2055 Fund – Class A Shares (PRRFX)
|
|
|
$0.0400 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2055 Fund – Class C Shares (a)
|
|
|
$0.0210 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2055 Fund – Class R Shares (PRRVX)
|
|
|
$0.0810 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2055 Fund – Class Y Shares (PRTLX)
|
|
|
$0.1340 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2055 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PREVX)
|
|
|
$0.1330 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2060 Fund – Class A Shares (PRTFX)
|
|
|
$0.0190 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0880 per share short-term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1790 per share long–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2860 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2060 Fund – Class B Shares (a)
|
|
|
$0.0880 per share short-term capital gain
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.1790 per share long–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2670 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2060 Fund – Class C Shares (PAAPX)
|
|
|
$0.0880 per share short-term capital gain
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.1790 per share long–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.2670 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2060 Fund – Class R Shares (PRTRX)
|
|
|
$0.0430 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0880 per share short-term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1790 per share long–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.3100 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2060 Fund – Class Y Shares (PRTYX)
|
|
|
$0.1090 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0880 per share short-term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1790 per share long–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.3760 per share total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam RetirementReady 2060 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PEFGX)
|
|
|
$0.1080 per share investment income
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/20
|
$0.0880 per share short-term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.1790 per share long–term capital gain
|
|
|
$0.3750 per share total
|
|
|
(a) Quotron symbol pending
19 (a) Notice
Putnam RetirementReady 2025 Fund
As of December 14, 2020, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $0.245 per share, of which $0.000 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.
Contacts
Putnam Shareholders Contact: 1-800-225-1581
Facebook Comments