BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declare the following distributions today.

RECORD PAYMENT FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS DATE DATE Putnam Retirement Advantage 2025 Fund – Class A Shares (PBDLX) $0.1740 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0640 per share short–term capital gain $0.2380 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2025 Fund – Class C Shares (PRTJX) $0.1380 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0640 per share short–term capital gain $0.2020 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2025 Fund – Class R Shares (PRTWX) $0.1510 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0640 per share short–term capital gain $0.2150 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2025 Fund – Class Y Shares (PLZYX) $0.1730 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0640 per share short–term capital gain $0.2370 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2025 Fund – Class R5 Shares (PAFNX) $0.1730 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0640 per share short–term capital gain $0.2370 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2025 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PBATX) $0.1770 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0640 per share short–term capital gain $0.2410 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2025 Fund – Class R3 Shares (PAFLX) $0.1590 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0640 per share short–term capital gain $0.2230 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2025 Fund – Class R4 Shares (PAFKX) $0.1680 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0640 per share short–term capital gain $0.2320 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2030 Fund – Class A Shares (PDLTX) $0.1160 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0140 per share short–term capital gain $0.1300 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2030 Fund – Class C Shares (PDLKX) $0.0880 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0140 per share short–term capital gain $0.1020 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2030 Fund – Class R Shares (PDKAX) $0.1010 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0140 per share short–term capital gain $0.1150 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2030 Fund – Class Y Shares (PDGKX) $0.1230 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0140 per share short–term capital gain $0.1370 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2030 Fund – Class R5 Shares (PAFVX) $0.1230 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0140 per share short–term capital gain $0.1370 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2030 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PDIZX) $0.1270 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0140 per share short–term capital gain $0.1410 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2030 Fund – Class R3 Shares (PAFOX) $0.1100 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0140 per share short–term capital gain $0.1240 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2030 Fund – Class R4 Shares (PAFQX) $0.1180 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0140 per share short–term capital gain $0.1320 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2035 Fund – Class A Shares (PDFLX) $0.0980 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0860 per share short–term capital gain $0.1840 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2035 Fund – Class C Shares (PDAWX) $0.0680 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0860 per share short–term capital gain $0.1540 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2035 Fund – Class R Shares (PDAKX) $0.0800 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0860 per share short–term capital gain $0.1660 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2035 Fund – Class Y Shares (POWYX) $0.1030 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0860 per share short–term capital gain $0.1890 per share total

Putnam Retirement Advantage 2035 Fund – Class R5 Shares (PAFYX) $0.1030 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0860 per share short–term capital gain $0.1890 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2035 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PCDLX) $0.1070 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0860 per share short–term capital gain $0.1930 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2035 Fund – Class R3 Shares (PAFWX) $0.0890 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0860 per share short–term capital gain $0.1750 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2035 Fund – Class R4 Shares (PAFUX) $0.0980 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0860 per share short–term capital gain $0.1840 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2040 Fund – Class A Shares (PCCLX) $0.0970 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0940 per share short–term capital gain $0.1910 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2040 Fund – Class C Shares (PBBZX) $0.0630 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0940 per share short–term capital gain $0.1570 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2040 Fund – Class R Shares (PBAOX) $0.0760 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0940 per share short–term capital gain $0.1700 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2040 Fund – Class Y Shares (PALZX) $0.0990 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0940 per share short–term capital gain $0.1930 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2040 Fund – Class R5 Shares (PAGOX) $0.0990 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0940 per share short–term capital gain $0.1930 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2040 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PBAMX) $0.1020 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0940 per share short–term capital gain $0.1960 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2040 Fund – Class R3 Shares (PAGKX) $0.0850 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0940 per share short–term capital gain $0.1790 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2040 Fund – Class R4 Shares (PAGJX) $0.0930 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0940 per share short–term capital gain $0.1870 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2045 Fund – Class A Shares (PALGX) $0.1010 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0360 per share short–term capital gain $0.1370 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2045 Fund – Class C Shares (PAFPX) $0.0640 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0360 per share short –term capital gain $0.1000 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2045 Fund – Class R Shares (PAFZX) $0.0760 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0360 per share short –term capital gain $0.1120 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2045 Fund – Class Y Shares (PAFJX) $0.0990 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0360 per share short –term capital gain $0.1350 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2045 Fund – Class R5 Shares (PAGWX) $0.0990 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0360 per share short –term capital gain $0.1350 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2045 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PAFMX) $0.1030 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0360 per share short –term capital gain $0.1390 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2045 Fund – Class R3 Shares (PAGQX) $0.0850 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0360 per share short–term capital gain $0.1210 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2045 Fund – Class R4 Shares (PAGUX) $0.0940 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0360 per share short–term capital gain $0.1300 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2050 Fund – Class A Shares (PAEZX) $0.0920 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.1420 per share short–term capital gain $0.2340 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2050 Fund – Class C Shares (PAENX) $0.0650 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.1420 per share short–term capital gain $0.2070 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2050 Fund – Class R Shares (PAEQX) $0.0780 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.1420 per share short–term capital gain $0.2200 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2050 Fund – Class Y Shares (PHPDX) $0.1010 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.1420 per share short–term capital gain $0.2430 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2050 Fund – Class R5 Shares (PAHDX) $0.1010 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.1420 per share short–term capital gain $0.2430 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2050 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PAEKX) $0.1040 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.1420 per share short–term capital gain $0.2460 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2050 Fund – Class R3 Shares (PAGZX) $0.0870 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.1420 per share short–term capital gain $0.2290 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2050 Fund – Class R4 Shares (PAHAX) $0.0950 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.1420 per share short–term capital gain $0.2370 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2055 Fund – Class A Shares (PADYX) $0.0950 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.1160 per share short–term capital gain $0.2110 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2055 Fund – Class C Shares (PACWX) $0.0660 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.1160 per share short–term capital gain $0.1820 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2055 Fund – Class R Shares (PACSX) $0.0790 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.1160 per share short–term capital gain $0.1950 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2055 Fund – Class Y Shares (PAAWX) $0.1020 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.1160 per share short–term capital gain $0.2180 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2055 Fund – Class R5 Shares (PAHGX) $0.1020 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.1160 per share short–term capital gain $0.2180 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2055 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PACJX) $0.1060 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.1160 per share short–term capital gain $0.2220 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2055 Fund – Class R3 Shares (PAHEX) $0.0880 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.1160 per share short–term capital gain $0.2040 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2055 Fund – Class R4 Shares (PAHFX) $0.0970 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.1160 per share short–term capital gain $0.2130 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2060 Fund – Class A Shares (PAAVX) $0.0950 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0330 per share short–term capital gain $0.1280 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2060 Fund – Class C Shares (PAAPX) $0.0670 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0330 per share short–term capital gain $0.1000 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2060 Fund – Class R Shares (PAAMX) $0.0790 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0330 per share short–term capital gain $0.1120 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2060 Fund – Class Y Shares (PAKJX) $0.1030 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0330 per share short–term capital gain $0.1360 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2060 Fund – Class R5 Shares (PAHLX) $0.1020 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0330 per share short–term capital gain $0.1350 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2060 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PAAKX) $0.1060 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0330 per share short–term capital gain $0.1390 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2060 Fund – Class R3 Shares (PAHJX) $0.0880 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0330 per share short–term capital gain $0.1210 per share total Putnam Retirement Advantage 2060 Fund – Class R4 Shares (PAHKX) $0.0970 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0330 per share short–term capital gain $0.1300 per share total Putnam RetirementReady 2025 Fund – Class A Shares (PRROX) $0.0540 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.1840 per share long–term capital gain $0.2380 per share total Putnam RetirementReady 2025 Fund – Class B Shares (a) $0.1130 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.1840 per share long –term capital gain $0.2970 per share total Putnam RetirementReady 2025 Fund – Class C Shares (PRTJX) $0.1660 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.1840 per share long –term capital gain $0.3500 per share total Putnam RetirementReady 2025 Fund – Class R Shares (PRTWX) $0.1730 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.1840 per share long –term capital gain $0.3570 per share total Putnam RetirementReady 2025 Fund – Class Y Shares (PRRPX) $0.3800 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.1840 per share long –term capital gain $0.5640 per share total Putnam RetirementReady 2025 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PRMFX) $0.3740 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.1840 per share long –term capital gain $0.5580 per share total Putnam RetirementReady 2030 Fund – Class A Shares (PRRQX) $0.0010 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2030 Fund – Class B Shares (a) $0.0710 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2030 Fund – Class C Shares (a) $0.1860 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2030 Fund – Class R Shares (a) $0.2820 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2030 Fund – Class Y Shares (PRRTX) $0.4030 per share investment income 12/31/19 12/31/19 Putnam RetirementReady 2030 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PREZX) $0.3990 per share investment income 12/31/19 12/31/19 Putnam RetirementReady 2035 Fund – Class A Shares (PRRWX) $0.0010 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2035 Fund – Class B Shares (a) $0.0660 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2035 Fund – Class C Shares (a) $0.0610 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2035 Fund – Class R Shares (a) $0.1790 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2035 Fund – Class Y Shares (PRRYX) $0.2980 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2035 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PREGX) $0.2940 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2040 Fund – Class A Shares (PRRZX) $0.0010 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2040 Fund – Class B Shares (a) $0.2660 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2040 Fund – Class C Shares (a) $0.2600 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2040 Fund – Class R Shares (a) $0.3590 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2040 Fund – Class Y Shares (PRZZX) $0.4800 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2040 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PREHX) $0.4740 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2045 Fund – Class A Shares (PRVLX) $0.0010 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0510 per share long–term capital gain $0.0520 per share total Putnam RetirementReady 2045 Fund – Class B Shares (a) $0.0520 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0510 per share long–term capital gain $0.1030 per share total Putnam RetirementReady 2045 Fund – Class C Shares (a) $0.0640 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0510 per share long–term capital gain $0.1150 per share total Putnam RetirementReady 2045 Fund – Class R Shares (a) $0.1350 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0510 per share long–term capital gain $0.1860 per share total Putnam RetirementReady 2045 Fund – Class Y Shares (PRVYX) $0.2470 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0510 per share long–term capital gain $0.2980 per share total Putnam RetirementReady 2045 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PREKX) $0.2430 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0510 per share long–term capital gain $0.2940 per share total Putnam RetirementReady 2050 Fund – Class A Shares (PRRJX) $0.0010 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2050 Fund – Class B Shares (a) $0.1000 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2050 Fund – Class C Shares (a) $0.1270 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2050 Fund – Class R Shares (PRRKX) $0.2080 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2050 Fund – Class Y Shares (PRRUX) $0.3050 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2050 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PREUX) $0.3020 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2055 Fund – Class A Shares (PRRFX) $0.0400 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2055 Fund – Class C Shares (a) $0.0210 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2055 Fund – Class R Shares (PRRVX) $0.0810 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2055 Fund – Class Y Shares (PRTLX) $0.1340 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2055 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PREVX) $0.1330 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 Putnam RetirementReady 2060 Fund – Class A Shares (PRTFX) $0.0190 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0880 per share short-term capital gain $0.1790 per share long–term capital gain $0.2860 per share total Putnam RetirementReady 2060 Fund – Class B Shares (a) $0.0880 per share short-term capital gain 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.1790 per share long–term capital gain $0.2670 per share total Putnam RetirementReady 2060 Fund – Class C Shares (PAAPX) $0.0880 per share short-term capital gain 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.1790 per share long–term capital gain $0.2670 per share total Putnam RetirementReady 2060 Fund – Class R Shares (PRTRX) $0.0430 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0880 per share short-term capital gain $0.1790 per share long–term capital gain $0.3100 per share total Putnam RetirementReady 2060 Fund – Class Y Shares (PRTYX) $0.1090 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0880 per share short-term capital gain $0.1790 per share long–term capital gain $0.3760 per share total Putnam RetirementReady 2060 Fund – Class R6 Shares (PEFGX) $0.1080 per share investment income 12/31/20 12/31/20 $0.0880 per share short-term capital gain $0.1790 per share long–term capital gain $0.3750 per share total (a) Quotron symbol pending

Putnam RetirementReady 2025 Fund

As of December 14, 2020, the fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $0.245 per share, of which $0.000 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

