People are always fascinated by the lifestyles of different celebrities and the way they perform different activities. It is important to understand that they are no different than us, but certain aspects make them completely fascinating and mysterious. The way these celebrities lead their lives is not only amazing but also quite motivating to work harder to achieve our passion and goals. So, let’s dive into getting a quick glance at the lifestyle of some celebrities –

Beyoncé

She is one of the highest-paid celebrities in the world with a net worth of almost 400 million dollars as per Forbes. She is one of the popular celebrities to dominate the music industry with her voice and personality. She is a self-made millionaire and hence she spends a great deal of money going for vacations and buying stuff for her husband and daughter. Some of the most expensive things that Beyoncé owns include a Tacori promise bracelet which was gifted to her by her husband Jay-Z, Birkin bag collection, and Wig collection.

Taylor Swift

She is the Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter and is known to have a net worth of almost 360 million dollars according to Forbes. She is one of the highest-paid celebrities in the world which makes it possible for her to spend her fortune on building a portfolio of real estate properties across the US. She is also widely popular for donating to different causes and charitable work that inspires people to do the same. Some of the expensive things that she owns are 8 real estate properties in the US, private jets, and pets.

Jeffree Star

He is one of the best makeup artists in the world and has almost 17.4 million YouTube subscribers for his channel. He is known to have a net worth of almost 75 million dollars as of the year 2020. He lives a very luxurious life like the lifestyle of some celebrities and is often known for his bold and racist comments on social media about different things. This has created a feud between him and different celebrities who have accused him of being racist and bullying others on the platform. Some of the expensive things that he owns include is a Hermes Bag, a wide variety of shoes, and gold-plated spoons.

Kevin Hart

Being one of the popular American comedian and actor, Kevin Hart has an estimated net worth of almost 200 million dollars. His career as a comedian boosted after he did his first stand up comedy act which was titled as I am a grown man. After this, he started starring in various Hollywood movies which got him a lot of fame and fan following. He is currently one of the richest comedians in the world and lives a luxurious lifestyle surrounded by glamour on all sides. He owns a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Edition and 18 Ferrari 488 GTB Spider out of the most expensive things.

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne as he is popularly known is an American rapper from Louisiana. He is one of the richest rappers in the world with a net worth of almost 120 million dollars in 2020. He managed to boost his career and make all the money by a very young age which enabled him to live that he dreamt of. He lives his life in luxury by following the three success rules of following your passion, taking risks, and finding role models. Lil Wayne is the owner of one of the most expensive jewellery in the form of his gold and diamond grills.

These celebrities have attained success and massive net worth because of sheer hard work over a period.

