Quibi: 'Blackballed" Trailer: Chris Paul, Doc Rivers and more tell their side of the story – 2014 Clippers Scandal (VIDEO)

07 May 2020
Now, for the first time, Chris Paul, Doc Rivers, DeAndre Jordan, Adam Silver and JJ Redick, along with some of the biggest names from the worlds of sports, politics, business and media, explain how they asserted their power, leading to the most definitive and unprecedented punishment in sports history.

ABOUT BLACKBALLED 
BLACKBALLED highlights the five days during the 2014 NBA playoffs, when Doc Rivers, Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan and the LA Clippers led an unprecedented movement of athletes to hold racism accountable.
 
BLACKBALLED is directed by Michael Jacobs and executive produced by Chris Gary and Ryan Simon, Sam Widdoes and Peter Cambor for District 33, Will Packer and Kelly Smith for Will Packer Media, and James Widdoes.
 
 
Premieres on May 18 only on Quibi. 
 

