Quick Start Guide to Accepting Mobile Payments

Picture this: It’s a busy Saturday, and you are in an enormous hurry to get all your errands done before Mum and Dad come for an evening visit. You rush out the door, and head to the grocery store first thing.

You tear through the store, satisfied with your quick decisions and efficient shopping skills. And you even have coupons!

The checkout line is long because it is Saturday, but no big deal. You’re making good time. The clerk finishes ringing you up (coupons included) while you scan the to-do list on your phone to decide what your next task should be, and you reach for your credit card. Wait. Did you leave your credit card at home??

You dig around in your bag, check your pockets, and the clerk looks at you apologetically while the people behind you start to grumble. You’re going to have to come back after you get your credit card from home. The bagger shakes his head as he puts everything back into your cart and pushes it off to the side.

Don’t let this embarrassing situation happen to your customers. Make sure that they can check out quickly and easily no matter how they are prepared to pay, and even when they forget their preferred payment method.

Prepare to Serve Your Customers

Modern ePOS systems help with mobile payments by integrating with versatile processors that allow you to accept any kind of payment you can imagine. Customers want to be able to pay with their preferred method and will go to shops that make it easy for them.

Be prepared to take all forms of payment, including credit cards, gift cards, contactless, and mobile wallet payments, with an ePOS system that connects to a versatile processor. ePOS systems will also make it simple to accept layaway payments or payments on account.

Choosing an ePOS System

The right ePOS system will be simple to set up and use, no matter what size your business is. Many systems come with their own pre-built package of software, but the best systems integrate with software and apps you are already using, for a smooth transition.

Whatever you do, choose an ePOS system that you can connect to any processor you decide on, so that you can make the most of your payment setup. Some systems will even allow you to connect directly to your bank for quick payments that do not get held up being transferred from institution to institution..

Choosing a Processor

Getting the right processor for your business’s needs requires a little shopping around. Fee structures and available payment methods vary from company to company. Choose a company that accepts everything from credit cards, to mobile wallets, to PayPal, for the most versatility in serving your customers’ needs. This way, they never have to go home because they forgot their credit card again.

Some processors charge a monthly or annual fee, with smaller fees per swipe. This is a good choice for businesses that do a lot of credit card or mobile pay business.

Other companies charge no monthly fee, but their per-swipe fees can be steep. This is a better choice for businesses that do not run credit cards very often. If you are a smaller company and you go with the second option, make sure you choose a processor who will scale with your company.

Choosing Your Hardware

Your hardware needs to function efficiently in order to handle your busiest days. Fortunately, there are plenty of options that will not break the bank.

One of the best things you can do to smooth out your company’s checkout process, is to invest in an ePOS system that connects to your payment processor as well as your inventory.

If a full package of hardware is too expensive an up-front investment, then you can always find ways to scale it back. Many ePOS systems will work with the hardware you already have, and you can purchase scanners and receipt printers later.

If you go this route, make sure your ePOS has a comprehensive and intuitive inventory setup so clerks can easily find items rather than entering everything manually.

Getting Started

Once you choose your processor, your hardware, and your ePOS system, it should simply be a matter of taking everything out of the box and connecting to the internet. Most systems are that simple.

With modern technology getting more and more user-friendly every day, you no longer have to be intimidated to try something new. Adopting a new business solution has never been easier.

Combining an ePOS system with the right hardware and payment processor to enable all forms of payment will let your customers know they are welcome and appreciated, whether they use cash, credit, mobile wallets, or contactless payment methods. Give it a try and you will never look back.