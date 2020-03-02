How to Empower Your Customer

When you work with people, you know one thing – you’d rather have a happy customer than one that’s upset. Cultivating a sense of empowerment in your clients is one of the best ways to increase their satisfaction. When you can empower your customers, they’re more likely to come back to you for more. The question is -how do you do it? It takes more than complimenting their hair or saying that they look nice. Here are some ways to empower your customers and establish a long-term relationship with these people.

Value their feedback

If your customer has feedback on your brand, product, or service, hear them out. Give them space to speak and reiterate what they’re saying. Even better, ask people how you can improve your service. A big part of empowerment is knowing that you have a voice and that your opinion matters. You might consider sending out a customer satisfaction survey or asking people what they’d like to see on social media. This shows people that you truly care and want to know what they think.

Have humility

Along with accepting feedback goes humility. If your customer voices a concern or gives you feedback that is not positive, do not take it personally or get defensive. Instead, let them know that you hear where they’re coming from and will take it into consideration. This is empowering because it is a display that you view a customer as equal, or better yet, as the person who keeps your business on its feet rather than as someone who’s beneath you in some way.

Respect their time

No one likes to wait. Have you ever waited for hours to talk to a representative on the phone? If so, then you know how frustrating it is. So don’t do it to your own customers. Empower your clients by respecting their time. To do that, you can:

Set up a voicemail for after-hours calls or allow customers to opt to leave a message instead of remaining on hold

Provide a contact form or email address where they can reach you

Consider implementing a chat service on your website for immediate support

Remember to always thank your customers for their patronage. Whether it’s a meeting, a phone call, or an email, express that you’re appreciative of the time that they took to get in contact. Additionally, if you have a subscription service, respect their time by allowing them to cancel easily. While it is sad to see a customer go, they’re less likely to come back if it takes them weeks and dealing with an overdrawn bank account to cancel your services.

Reward them

Everyone loves free things! Giveaways, thank you letters, and free gifts are all excellent ways to show gratitude that will make your customer feel both empowered and valuable.

Counseling for professionals

Working with customers can be difficult. If you’re struggling in your job, or with any other life challenges, don’t be afraid to reach out to a counselor or therapist for help. Especially if you’re in a leadership position or one where customer concerns fall on you, things can get overwhelming and start to take a toll on you. Rather than let it eat away at you, it’s important to let your feelings out.

Stress isn’t good for your mind or body. Whether you work with someone online or in your local area, you’re doing the best that you can for your wellbeing. Sometimes, talking those feelings out is the best medicine. Online therapy is an excellent option for busy professionals to get emotional support. Consider trying it out, and experience what it’s like to be a customer too!

Author Bio: Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

