Houses don’t sell themselves, but upgrades and technology bring today’s 30-something-year-old homebuyers to the front door. Millennials want energy efficiency, open spaces, big yards, and easy living.

The median age of today’s homebuyer is 36 years old, and millennials make up more than 40 percent of the housing market. The suburbs are a draw, with houses that are big enough to accommodate expanding families and dogs.





Before putting your home on the market, consider adding a few extras to entice today’s buyers.

First Glance

Curb appeal is not just a buzz phrase for real estate agents. That first glance at a house and yard can make or break a buyer’s interest. Lawns in need of mowing, edging, and weeding, are a turn-off — new buyers don’t want to do all that work after they’ve signed on the dotted line. A lush and beautiful green lawn is the start of a sales pitch.

While you’re at it …

Prune overgrown trees and bushes

Set out planters of flowers

Install a new mailbox

Replace worn-out house numbers

Paint or stain shutters, decks, railings, and woodwork.

Outdoors

Attract buyers to your front door by painting it black. Black doors can raise the home’s value by as much as $6,000.

If the backyard doesn’t have a privacy fence, install one. Millennial homebuyers want a safe yard for kids and pets, and to keep nosy neighbors away.

Outdoor living is part of today’s homelife. Gazebos, pergolas, patios, hardscaping, fire pits, outdoor kitchens, even a swimming pool send a welcoming message. Today’s smart Artificial Intelligence-assisted technology lets people control lighting, door locks, window sensors, doorbells, and so many other things with a tap of an app. Appeal to eco-friendly and budget-savvy buyers with solar lighting that reduces energy usage and utility bills.

Indoors

Open spaces and touch technology top the wish list for millennials. Formal dining rooms are out, large kitchens are in for cooking, eating, socializing, and watching television. Wide rooms are great but not always feasible, especially in older homes. Make up for that by replacing countertops, integrating energy-efficient appliances (with smart technology), and installing LED lighting.

Home Office

Working from home was desirable even before the COVID19 pandemic. Although people are back working at physical locations, the future for remote work isn’t something to overlook. If your home doesn’t have an office, dedicate a space for office work, paying bills, social media, and gaming. Set out a small table and power strip near an electrical outlet for juicing up tablets, mobile phones, and laptop computers. Install Wi-Fi. Home Artificial Intelligence assistants like “Alexa” (Amazon), “Siri” (Apple), and “Cortana” (Microsoft) — to name a few — are part of today’s smart technology world.

Smart Party

It’s never too late to join the “smart” party. With so many tasks now handled by AI, you can replace old units with smart versions of

Thermostats

Security cameras and alarm systems

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Lamps and wall sockets

HVAC

Lights

Window blinds and awnings

Lightbulbs

With so many new items on the market every year, smart technology is the way to attract today’s young homebuyers. How about a smart door that lets the dog into a fenced yard? Or a mobile phone app that moves a water sprinkler? Impress buyers by showing off a house ready for today’s lifestyle.

Millennial homebuyers want the glory without the hassle. They’re used to apartments and condominiums where someone else does all the maintenance work. The key to selling your house is showing buyers the hard stuff has already been done.

Author’s Bio: Brianna Atkins is a writer, home stager, and designer in love with open spaces, hardscapes, and modern touches.

