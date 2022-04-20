Jay Wright the legendary head coach of the Villanova Wildcats men’s basketball team is expected to announce his retirement.

In 21 seasons with Villanova he compiled a record of 520-197. Wright won two NCAA championships with the Wildcats with one in 2016 and the other 2018. He recruited five consensus All-Americans in Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Scottie Reynolds, Randy Foye, and Allan Ray.





Wright’s career as a head coach began at Hofstra. It was not until the 1997-1998 season that he began to make a name for himself as he led he program to a 19 win season. The following year he won 22 games yet did not win the regular season conference championship or make the NCAA tournament.

It was his final two seasons with Hofstra that guided the program to the regular season conference championships and made the tournament. In his seven seasons, he compiled a record of 122-85.

For Wright his 642 career wins rank 34th all-time, 924 games coached ranks 45th, and his overall winning-percentage ranks 81st.

According to Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim the retirement is “a tremendous loss for college basketball.” He also went on to say that he is “absolutely one of the best coaches in the modern era.”

As for Wright he prepared a statement that said “over the past 21 seasons, I have had the opportunity to live out a professional dream as the head coach at Villanova. Patty and I have been blessed to work with incredible, gifted young men who allowed us to coach them and brought us unmatched joy. We cannot overstate our gratitude to the players, coaches, and administrators who have been with us on this path. It has been an honor and a privilege to work at Villanova, especially under Father Peter and [vice president and director of athletics] Mark Jackson.”

While he is no longer the head coach, Wright has taken on a new role with the Wildcats as special assistant to the president.

Here is a look at how social media has taken the news of the retirement.

Thank you for everything!!!good luck in your next chapter!!! — Jay Coughlin (@JCough1055) April 21, 2022

“Jay Wright Court” better be painted on the hardwood next year. #legend — james mayhall (@jmays99) April 21, 2022

Thank you for your leadership, values and example!!! — Nick Hamilton (@NickHamilton49) April 21, 2022

