According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, free agent wideout, Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly honing in on a new home.

Beckham, recently released by the Cleveland Browns after two and half tumultuous seasons, cleared waivers Tuesday with no team claiming him.





With the 29-year-old Beckham now a free agent, he can choose where he wishes to go, and three teams have already emerged in the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, his hometown New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Content will be updated once more news becomes available.

