Maintaining security is one of the top priorities for businesses of all sizes. Implementing effective security measures is important in protecting your business and assets and helps in regulating the access, how the access is granted and limiting unauthorized access.

When you have a big-scale business and several number of employees, it can be challenging to create a secure and effective method of providing access to the employees while safeguarding your property, assets, and people.

Generally, every organization’s security needs are the ability to eliminate or limit unauthorized access and in order to manage the authorized access. There are several different ways to implement adequate security measures that satisfy both of these needs, with varying levels of technologies and cost. The best solution to fulfill both needs is restricted keys.

In this article, you will know what a restricted key is and how it is beneficial for your business.

What is a Restricted Key?

A restricted key’s main aim is to prevent keys from being shared and copied without authorization and without your permission. With a restricted key, only the admin can manage the additional keys and who will have access.

Restricted keys are completely different from the keys that you buy from a local hardware store. These keys are stamped with “Duplication Prohibited” or “Do Not Duplicate.” Restricted keys are tightly controlled and are not easily available in the open market.

Restriction key is available for business that has numerous buildings and access points. With several number of keys and key holders, it can be difficult to notice whether a key is duplicated or not. Therefore, with restricted keys, you can be sure that the key is never duplicated.

In some of the restricted key systems, keys contain unique numbers and are serialized with specific locks that operate. This provides you with a control that who in your company can have access to it. While you can also use these types of keys for a single location or lock, you can achieve several great benefits when they are used through all locations, properties, and locks.

These reasons make this key system a reliable choice when it comes to a higher security level for your business.

Here are different ways of how Restricted Keys can be advantageous for your organization’s security.

Robust Overall Security

Avoiding unauthorized access to your property and location is essential. Restricted keys can provide you peace of mind, as you know that these keys cannot be copied and shared without your permission. Your key service provider can easily manage who will have access, and the newly developed keys can be tracked and assigned.

With record-keeping and serialized keys, a stolen or lost key is easy to deal with, as you will know what the stolen restricted key had access to and which area’s security is at risk. A smart restricted key system can easily simplify the process of monitoring safe access to your buildings.

These keys make it more difficult for the locks to be picked due to the unique key structure. As these keys are not available in the local hardware store and cannot be copied, it can easily limit unauthorized access.

Better Record-Keeping

If these keys cannot be copied or duplicated, maintaining a record of who is keeping the key becomes more efficient, as you will know how many keys are there. Whether the key is serialized or not, every restricted key comes with a unique stamp that can be tied to the person who is keeping the key and the areas they have access to.

When a restricted key is built, it is registered with your specific key provider. The record management of restricted keys usually depends on the key service provider or the locksmith who offers this particular key system. Some service providers offer straightforward and user-friendly interfaces that make key management easy.

With this, not only can you keep track of the keys, but you can also remove or change access when you know who is holding the key. It is beneficial for organizations with a large number of employees, as maintaining records can provide you complete control over who can gain access.

Control Employee Access

According to the responsibilities of your workers, certain areas will require different levels of access. With restricted keys, it is much easier to maintain different levels of access and monitor who has the keys for the area that requires high security.

A district or property manager can keep the master key that allows them to access the employees for specific areas. Restricted keys add more security to the limited-access areas, as you will know that duplicates can’t be made without your permission and authorization.

With smart restricted keys, you can easily manage the employee access when anyone enters or leaves your building, as every key can be tracked to associated locks or employees. When an employee leaves the building and returns the keys, you can make sure that they are keys that were issued earlier, with the key’s serial number and unique identifier.

With this, it is not necessary to re-key your locks, which will remove a lot of stress from your head. When you hire a new employee to your organization, you can update the records and hand them the same keys without getting new cut keys. A smart restricted key system is one of the best and effective ways to manage and control employee access.

Easily Manage Lock and Key Changes

The bigger your organization is, the more keys you will need. There are several keys; the chances of them being stolen, lost, or unaccounted for are higher. You can ensure that which entry points need to have locks rekeyed or changed with restricted keys after you know that the key is missing.

Final Words

If you are looking to improve your company’s security and key management, a restricted key is the best option that you can have. With this, you can easily safeguard those locations that require more security.

