Your HVAC system is one of the most important appliances on your property because it’s responsible for keeping you comfortable each season in each room of your home. Due to how much the system is used, it requires maintenance to be performed to maintain the quality of the parts and reduce the risk of issues that can develop. There are a few routine HVAC maintenance tips to follow to increase the lifespan of the product.

Perform a Tune-Up

Your HVAC system needs a tune-up each year to keep it in working order and to discover potential issues that may be developing. Hire a professional technician to inspect the parts and diagnose any problems by thoroughly examining the components. They may need to replace a few parts or clean the internal components to keep the HVAC system working well throughout the season.

Clean the Unit

Part of your maintenance plan should be cleaning the outside parts where twigs, debris, leaves can accumulate throughout the year. If the debris gets stuck inside the unit, it can cause issues with the parts. Wipe the exterior parts and gently clean it off with a garden hose every few months. The vents also need to be cleaned by vacuuming the dirt and debris to prevent them from obstructing the airflow of the appliance. Cleaning the dirt out can reduce your energy usage if you have proper airflow because the HVAC system won’t have to work harder than necessary to cool your interior setting.

Cut Back Plants

Plants are known to be a common threat to HVAC systems because they can grow into the parts and affect how well the unit operates. Make it a point to trim the shrubs or cut back any branches that are too close to the system to ensure they don’t cause damage or wear.

Replace the Air Filters

The air filters can become dirty and clogged the more the HVAC system is in use, which makes it necessary to replace them every three months. Replacing the air filters can allow you to improve the airflow in the building and can allow the parts to last longer. When the HVAC system is in use each day, the filters should be replaced every month.

Install HVAC Insulation

Thermal insulation is crucial to the operation of the HVAC system and is necessary for reducing heat gain and heat loss. It can also be used to avoid the icing of water vapor and condensation from developing on cold surfaces of ductwork. The HVAC insulation is best left to a professional due to the type of materials that need to be used and the skill level required to install it correctly. All ducts should be properly sealed before they’re insulated.

Check for Unusual Signs

As a homeowner, it’s important to keep a close eye on the HVAC system to know when repairs are needed. Rattling or thumping sounds indicate there’s a problem with the parts. You may also notice that some of the rooms of the home don’t get cool, or there are thermostat issues. If you see unusual signs, you’ll need to immediately call a technician to ensure the problem is diagnosed to ensure you can continue to use the HVAC system.

Knowing how to maintain your HVAC system is crucial if you want to avoid costly repairs or excess wear that can occur over time. With the right steps taken with the help of a technician, you can improve its operation and even reduce your energy usage while avoiding having to replace it too soon.

