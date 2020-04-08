Woman Crush Wednesday! Platinum Blonde Anime Doll! Q and A With Reality TV Star and Personality, Frenchy Morgan

Bikinis. Swimsuit. Lingerie. Welcome to Woman Crush Wednesday! INSCMagazine’s new weekly feature that will appear every Wednesday. WCW! will feature some of today’s hottest bikini, swimsuit,Instagram and fitness models in the realm of lifestyle, modeling and entertainment.

Reality TV. C’mon let’s admit it. We love it, we crave it, we want all the juicy gossip, the details and all of the siliceous drama. For every Simon Cowell, Gordon Ramsey and Omarosa there will NEVER be another Speidi.

As much as we love our heroes and heroines who end up getting the final rose or become the next Kelly Clarkson, we are all addicted and drawn into the maelstrom that is reality television. Perhaps, it is the competitive gene in all of us that draws us into rooting for proverbial heels such as Puck, Adam Lambert and Chad Johnson, but live our lives voraciously thru self-absorbed egomaniacs such as Corinne Olympios and Arie Luyendyk Jr.

We love it, we want more of it. Especially with COVID-19 keeping us confined indoors. we need villains to hate, heroes to pull for and some fresh drama to debate about on social media. Depending on your point of view, Paris-born and Las Vegas-based reality star and personality, Frenchy Morgan could be what you’re looking for.

Whether it is professing her vocal love and support of President Donald Trump, Korean men and culture or displaying her new set of 34E breasts, Ms. Frenchy can be descried as quite a handful and a lot to handle. The former alum of reality shows the British version of Celebrity Big Brother, VH1’s Rock of Love, VH1’s Charm School and I Love Money 2, Morgan has appeared on Howard Stern, Playboy TV and Botched on E! as well as a 2017 feature here at INSCMagazine.

A tiny and petite five-foot something bundle of non-stop energy, Morgan has recently decided to expand into the adult content creation sector for MyKrush in producing exclusive sexy videos, photos and do 1-on-1 video calls. A truly free spirit in the truest sense of the word, Morgan makes no apologies for being naked, showing her sexuality or what she does.

In these hard times and in this age, no apologies are necessary.

Below is my Q and A with Ms. Frenchy as we catch up and talk about Korean men, her beloved K-pop boy band, BTS, living it up in Vegas, producing content on MyKrush and feeling sexy make-up free and naked.

Name: Frenchy Morgan

Age: 44

Measurements: 34E-24-34

Social Media Links: IG: @frenchymorgan | Twitter: @cbbfrenchy

Where are you from? I’m from Paris, France but live in Las Vegas, USA. I absolutely love Vegas!

Tell Us A Little About Yourself…What you see is what you get with me. I’m very real and I go hard or go home!

What are you best known for? Getting naked and wearing pink, lol, plus my fun, carefree personality and no-nonsense attitude.

You are a reality TV star. What TV shows have you appeared on and do you enjoy it? I have appeared on many TV shows in the past 14 years, including the British version of Celebrity Big Brother, VH1’s Rock of Love, VH1’s Charm School and I Love Money 2, Howard Stern, Playboy TV and Botched on E! I love being on television and am very comfortable on camera, it’s a lot of fun!

You also sell sexy content and interact with your fans on website MyKrush – can you tell us more about that? Yes, fans can follow me for free on there via www.MyKrush.com/FrenchyMorgan

It’s amazing to be able to connect personally with my fans Worldwide via the site.

I sell exclusive sexy videos, photos and do 1-on-1 video calls on it, plus can make custom-made content if fans request it. I also do regular, sexy live group broadcast shows for my male fans. I get naked in some of my content and do strip shows, but I keep it very classy. It’s a lot of fun and I encourage everyone to come talk to me on there! I reply personally to all messages.

What’s the strangest request you have received from a fan? I don’t think anything is strange because I’m open minded, but I always stay in my comfort zone. If a fan sends me a request, I will just yes or no. If it’s something I can’t provide for a fan as a fantasy, then most likely I will direct them to a girl who will…

Do you get any negative feedback from other women or your friends and family about selling sexy photos and videos to fans? I get some negative feedback, but I don’t care. I look better naked and I’m very comfortable in my own skin. Being naked is very natural, it’s no big deal.

The haters will get over it – those girls are just mad because their boyfriends pay me to see me naked when they give themself away for free, lol.

Do men treat you any differently because of your job? No, I tell my boyfriends my job is on camera, being sexy and doing glamour work and that is who I am. Any guys who date me are just happy they can get me for free, haha

What are your goals/dreams for the next five years? My dream in the next five years is to move to Asia. I am really fascinated with Japanese, Korean and Asian guys. They are so pretty and sweet!

What makes you feel sexy? I feel more sexier when I am make-up free and naked! I also feel sexy when I dance, it’s liberating and makes me feel good

Who are your top 3 celebrity crushes? All the members of Korean boy band BTS. I’m absolutely obsessed with them, but Jin is my favourite!

Who are your idols, and why? Again, BTS, they made me fall in love with Korea. Korean men and Korean culture are amazing, they bring a positive message, love and peace. They definitely have the most wonderful energy, pure and calming.

What would be your ideal date – where would you go? I would love to go to the beach, it’s sexy and romantic.

What are your hobbies? Dancing, cooking, travelling, horse riding and swimming.

Tell us an unusual fact about yourself? Well, most people have no clue but I’m vegan, I love animals so much. I also never smoke or drink. I’m confident, crazy and wild naturally, I don’t need alcohol! I prefer to live a clean and healthy life.

Finally, sum yourself up in 5 words…Extreme, pushy, impulsive, unpredictable and determined.

Happy Woman Crush Wednesday!

Special thanks to Ms. Frenchy Morgan and Intrigue Agency for their assistance during this WCW! Q and A feature Email us at inscglamourgirl@theinscribermag.com if you feel that you have the look of being our next Woman Crush Wednesday.

Social Media Links: Facebook | @TheInscriberDigitialMagazine and @inscmagazineglamourgirl | Twitter:@TheInscriberMag | Instagram: @theinscribermag

