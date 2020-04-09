Most Comprehensive GMAT Prep and MBA Admissions Consulting with Experts’ Global

Established in 2008, Experts’ Global remains the undisputed option for online GMAT prep and MBA admissions consulting. Since its inception, its reputation has grown exponentially. The firm boasts of having catered to students from 50+ countries, till date.

On the Company

Mr. Mayank Srivastava established Experts’ Global to provide students with stellar GMAT prep and MBA admission consulting services by deploying advanced technology. Since its finding, the firm has established itself as an internationally competitive entity in its domain. A team of exceptionally experienced mentors form the backbone of this organization that has helped 1000s of students with their GMAT prep and MBA admission requirements. This highly motivated team takes great pride in both the work that the firm does and its highly efficient method for doing so. Let us take a look at what this work is:

Online GMAT Preparation

Experts’ Global’s online, on-demand GMAT preparation program is the well-constructed GMAT prep resource, comprising of 300+ conceptual videos and 4000 practice questions. Each of these questions is incredibly similar to the GMAT in terms of question type, pattern, and quality and even the scoring pattern. Besides, the tests are conducted in an environment that is representative of the GMAT; it uses the same full-screen layout and graphics and controls and has included a timer that turns red when you take up too much time to answer a particular question. Thus, the Experts’ Global online GMAT prep series not only ascertains methodical approach to GMAT prep but also acclimatizes you to the test-taking environment.

Mock Tests

Experts’ Global’s online GMAT prep package also includes 15, full-length GMAT mock tests. These tests, just like the practice questions, are similar to the GMAT in terms of question type and pattern, difficulty level, and scoring. Similarly, these mocks are hosted on the same testing screen. An interesting feature here is the inclusion of robust analytics that analyzes each performance of the student to identify the areas he/she performed best or worst in. It even reads the amount of time taken to answer each question and can analyze several past performances to provide the student with a broad insight of his/her weak and strong points.

Live Classroom Program

Additionally, Experts’ Global also conducts a live classroom training program in GMAT. The classes are held by Mr. Mayank Srivastava himself. He is a 99th percentile holder in GMAT and as such commands an insightful understanding of the GMAT concepts. The students are particularly impressed by his dedication and passion as a teacher and his exceptional hold over the concepts in the quant department. The students enrolled in the live program also have access to the online GMAT prep resources.

MBA Admission Consultancy

Experts’ Global’s MBA admission consultancy service has remained successful and helped its applicants secure admits into each of the 150 top-ranked B-schools because of the approach to consulting and the sheer breadth of services offered. That is to say, the firm follows a boutique consulting service, working with a limited number of students each year and offers end-to-end admission consultancy that covers each and every aspect of the MBA application process.

ISB Admission Consultancy

Majority of Indian MBA applicants from India list ISB as their preferred B-school. Likewise, Experts’ Global has designed an exclusive ISB admissions consultancy practice. This team is astutely thorough with the intricate details of the ISB admissions process and over the years, the firm has maintained a record of securing a 90% interview call rate for its ISB applicants.

Admission Interview Prep

MBA admissions interview form a critical aspect of the MBA admissions process. In recognition of the importance of the same, Experts’ Global has designed a thorough interview training program. The process begins with a series of instructional videos that explain the fundamentals of an admissions interview, following which the student needs to answer a questionnaire comprising of the 30 most commonly asked interview questions. Thereafter the interview mentor sets up mock interview sessions with the students and provides detailed feedback after each session to keep the student updated on his/her progress.

