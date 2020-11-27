Home>Press Release>Business Wire RSS>Samsung Galaxy S20 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2020): Galaxy S20+, Ultra & FE Savings Revealed by Spending Lab
Samsung Galaxy S20 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2020): Galaxy S20+, Ultra & FE Savings Revealed by Spending Lab

November 27, 2020

Save on a range of Samsung Galaxy S20 deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, including Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G sales


BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a comparison of the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, together with all the top savings on Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 FE, and S20 Ultra smartphones. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Deals:

Best Samsung Phone Deals:

Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale for more active savings. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

