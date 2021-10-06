Space is very limited in an ADU. Everything needs to fit perfectly together to maximize the space around you. That is why we put together a few space-saving accessory dwelling unit appliances for you to consider investing in.

Workstation Sink





Your kitchen requires a lot of appliances. Due to this, you can become very limited in space, especially countertop space. A great way to extend your countertop is with a workstation sink.

This sink allows for a cutting board to rest perfectly within it, level to the countertop. Thus, allowing you more countertop space to prepare your meals. When you are done with the cutting board and need your sink again, just pop it out, rinse it off, and connoisseur storing it in a 2-tier drying rack beside the sink!

Drop-Leaf Folding Table

Not everyone makes space for a dining room in their ADU, and why would you when you can have a drop-leaf folding table in your kitchen or living room! This table can be extended out as needed to make space for your guests, but also folded down and put out of the way when not in use.

To save even more space, you can consider a wall-mounted fold-down table that comfortably seats two people. When you are done using it just fold it back up into the wall to create more floor space!

Washer And Dryer Combo

When in the process of ADU development, many people opt out of having a washer and dryer in their ADU to save more space. However, they come to regret this decision after about the third trip to the laundromat.

That is why we recommend investing in a washer and dryer combo that acts as both a washer and a dryer in one compact unit. This machine is about 24 inches wide and can hold 15 pounds of laundry. It can fit nicely underneath a countertop, in a corner, or in a closet.

The best part is that you don’t have to take the clothes out of the washer and put them in the dryer yourself! You can go about your day knowing your combo machine is taking care of the process for you.

