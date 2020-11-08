Seahawks vs Bills Live Reddit: Buffalo Bills vs Seattle Seahawks Live Stream FREE NFL Week 9 Sunday Night Football

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Buffalo Bills vs. Seattle Seahawks live stream, how to watch, NFL football predictions, odds, tv channel, start time. Just like the presidential election, the Seattle Seahawks will take on the Buffalo Bills for the first time in four years. The last showdown in 2016 was in Seattle on “Monday Night Football.” Now the Seahawks are back on the east coast for a trip to Orchard Park, New York.

Live Stream: Seahawks vs Bills Online here

Although quarterback Russell Wilson played the Bills on the road before in 2012 – his rookie season – the game was not in Buffalo, but Toronto. In fact, New Era Field is only one of three stadiums Wilson has not played in, with the other two being the newly minted SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Bills may have the inside track to their first division title since 1995, but they have cooled off considerably since their 4-0 start. Buffalo had back to back uncompetitive losses to Tennessee and Kansas City, followed by two surprisingly close one-score wins over the lowly Jets and rapidly sinking Patriots.

For as much as the Seahawks defense has been (rightfully) critiqued, the Bills defense has had similar struggles and ranks among the bottom of the league as well this year. A shocking drop off from one of the best units a year ago.

However, the Bills are not going to be pushovers for the Seahawks. They still boast a lethal ground attack, and while quarterback Josh Allen is regressing a bit, the receiving corps headlined by Stefon Diggs still presents a significant challenge for a Seahawks secondary without Shaquill Griffin.

Seattle may be soaring and the Bills reeling, but this could very well be a trap game. The Seahawks need to be on their toes Sunday.

Who’s Playing

Seattle @ Buffalo

Current Records: Seattle 6-1; Buffalo 6-2

What to Know

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Bills Stadium. Seattle struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 34.29 points per game.

Last week, the Seahawks’ offense rose to the challenge against a San Francisco defense that boasted an average of only 19.43 points allowed. They netted a 37-27 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Seattle’s success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Russell Wilson, who passed for four TDs and 261 yards on 37 attempts, and WR DK Metcalf, who caught 12 passes for two TDs and 161 yards. Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 167.90.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last week Buffalo sidestepped the New England Patriots for a 24-21 win. Buffalo’s RB Zack Moss was one of the most active players for the team, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Seattle going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Seattle up to 6-1 and the Bills to 6-2. The Seahawks and Buffalo are both 4-1 after wins this year, but that symmetry won’t hold for long.

Odds

The Seahawks are a 3-point favorite against the Bills, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

