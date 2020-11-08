Broncos vs Falcons Live Reddit: Atlanta Falcons vs Denver Broncos Live Stream FREE NFL Week 9 Sunday Night Football online

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons live stream, how to watch, NFL football predictions, odds, tv channel, start time. The Denver Broncos will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 action on Sunday from Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Live Stream: Broncos vs Falcons Online here

The Broncos are coming off a win against the Chargers last week and will look to keep that winning streak going when they face Matt Ryan and company this afternoon. The Falcons are also coming off a solid win against the Carolina Panthers where they looked to be coming together as a team last weekend.

Tune in today’s game, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday, November 8

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Live Stream: CBS All Access (stream for free)

Prediction: Both teams looked good last week with Denver coming from behind to beat the Chargers. This is a tough one to pick, my gut tells me that Atlanta has the advantage at home, I’m going with the Falcons today.

Denver Broncos (3-4) vs Atlanta Falcons (2-6) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Denver Broncos Will Win

Drew Lock and the passing game rose up and rocked over the last few weeks, pulling off the win over the LA Chargers last week in the final moments.

Atlanta’s secondary has been a total disaster, giving up the second-most yards in the NFL and 20 touchdown passes. It held its own in last week’s win over Carolina, but this is where Lock and company get going right away in what should be a shootout. However …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Atlanta Falcons Will Win

Here comes the Atlanta running game. It’s been good for most of the season, and Todd Gurley has been great around the goal line, but this week comes one of the most balanced days of the season.

Denver’s run defense was a plus, but last week the Chargers took off for 210 yards, and now the combination of Gurley and Brian Hill should go off. That, expect at least two Denver turnovers, and the Falcons shouldn’t have to bomb away and press.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Julio Jones, Atlanta

Jones has been targeted 29 times in the past three games after a slow start, and now it’s his time to rock with Calvin Ridley hobbling with an ankle injury. The Falcons might want to run early, but Jones will be the No. 1 target more than ever.

What’s Going To Happen

Atlanta is starting to play better. It beat Minnesota and Carolina, and should’ve beaten Detroit. The offense hasn’t had to go crazy, but the O has hit 400 yards twice in the last three games and should do it this week as the season keeps turning around.

Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, Line

Atlanta 29, Denver 23

Bet on Denver vs Atlanta with BetMGM

Atlanta -4, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Getting to take a break from politics

1: Going back to dumb sports takes

