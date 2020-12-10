Villainous New DLC Fighter Among the Announcements During The Game Awards

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a new trailer that debuted during The Game Awards, Nintendo announced that Sephiroth, the iconic villain from the FINAL FANTASY series, is joining the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game as a playable fighter this month. Sephiroth is part of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 DLC, which also includes DLC fighters Min-Min from the ARMS game and Steve & Alex from Minecraft, along with three yet-to-be-announced fighters. Sephiroth joins Cloud as the second character from the FINAL FANTASY series available as a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. More information about Sephiroth will be revealed in a special video dedicated to the upcoming fighter on Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. PT.

In addition to the Sephiroth reveal, more Nintendo Switch news was announced during the live virtual show. Development and publishing partner Capcom debuted an announcement trailer for Ghosts ’n Goblins Resurrection, a new entry in the classic Ghosts ’n Goblins series, releasing digitally on Nintendo Switch on February 25, 2021. The new action platforming game features beautiful storybook-like graphics and pays homage to Ghosts ’n Goblins and Ghouls ’n Ghosts.

Fans that want to play the first two games in the Ghosts ’n Goblins series will be able to do so with the just-announced Capcom Arcade Stadium game, a digital collection of 32 classic Capcom games, coming to Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch in February 2021. The game collection includes WWII-shooter 1943 – The Battle of Midway – as a free download, with additional packs that can be purchased containing more games, including classics like BIONIC COMMANDO, STRIDER and SUPER STREET FIGHTER II TURBO.

A new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise from Capcom was also shown off during The Game Awards. The new trailer for the action-filled game, which launches for Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021, revealed new monsters and a new location, as well as an announcement that a free downloadable demo for the game will hit Nintendo Switch in January 2021. More details about the demo will be announced in the future.

“We hope the numerous fans who watched The Game Awards were excited about the reveal that legendary character Sephiroth is joining the cast of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We are very happy to be a part of another great TGAs, and thrilled to show fans a small preview of what’s to come for Nintendo Switch in 2021.”

During The Game Awards, Animal Crossing: New Horizons took home the award for Best Family Game. Several games from Nintendo’s development and publishing partners that are available to play on Nintendo Switch also won awards, including Hades for Best Action Game and Best Indie Game and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate for Best Fighting Game.

Nintendo also announced this morning that players can save up to 33% off the digital versions of select Nintendo Switch games, including Fire Emblem: Three Houses, which won Best Strategy Game and Player’s Voice Award at The Game Awards 2019; Ori and the Will of the Wisps, which was nominated in a number of categories at this year’s show, including Best Art Direction and Best Action/Adventure; CARRION, which was nominated for Best Indie and Best Debut Game; and Raji: An Ancient Epic, which was also nominated for Best Debut Game this year. Fans can head to Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch for a full list of discounted games or visit https://nintendo.com/deals.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™ system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 5 billion video games and more than 779 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™ and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

GOLIN

Eddie Garcia

213-335-5536

egarcia@golin.com