South London creative Shojon, is fundraising for mental health in association with Mind a registered charity in England and has commissioned an exclusive run of a new chocolate bar, called ‘Shojon Bar’.

Shojon a part of the ‘Time To Change‘ Initiative led by Mind and Rethink Mental Illness is a campaign dedicated to changing the way people think and act about mental health matters. Shojon openly discusses his own experience with mental health through the TTC Champions volunteer program aimed at ending the stigma and discrimination. Previously funded by the Department of health & social care, Comic Relief & Lottery community fund, it was recently announced after 15 years the Time To Change campaign will close 31st March 2021 as the government has stated its not in a position to fund this campaign in the future.

Time to change since 2006 has helped 5.4 million people living with mental health problems. Research has shown the willingness to live, work and continue a relationship with those experiencing mental health issues has increased by 11.6%.Sadden by this news yet inspired by experiences during lockdown, when Shojon used chocolate to help keep his mental health in check and creativity sharp, Shojon now wants to use his music and his taste for chocolate to raise awareness and drive donations to Mind.



From a teen Shojon was immersed in all things music, rehearsing in a church choir and learning keys at a local youth center. Later Shojon added engineering to his skill set undertaking mentor-ship at Hot Money Studios. Which later led to creating a bedroom recording studio he used to record and produce for local artists, later giving birth to ‘That SP Studios‘ Creative Media Hub & Services (SP Studios), which stayed serving local & mainstream creatives alike.



Audio production Credits: EMI, Sony, Blinkie, Bluey Robinson, Paul Stephan, Lady Leshurr, Nolay, Romzy, Cadet, Chris Cash, Mostack, Saskilla, Lovelle Hill, R.A.E, Premz, + more. Video Production Credits: Canary Wharf Group, Universal Music Group, Knomo, GRMDaily, Wiley, Aggro Santos, Sarkodie, Ms Banks, Milli Major, Wretch 32, Musicalize, Lethal B, Shaybo, In The Style By Lauren Pope + More

Shojon ensured community support remain at the core of the company’s ethos, sponsoring local football team Eltham Town Youth and creating the Aftersessions Youtube platform which gave a number of artists their first spotlight to showcase works. In 2017 Sheerness Artist M Dot R enlisted Shojon to create SP Studios Sheerness kent, to provide work experience through the Prince’s Trust. In the summer of 2018 Shojon hosted an 8 Week Music Business & performance workshop with Marvin Hamlet for Greenwich & Lewisham’s Young People in Theatre (GLYPT) In2Music programme sponsored by Youth Music. October 2018 SP Studios along with Peabody, TACO (Thamesmead Arts and Cultural Office) & thamesmead residents created community radio RTM FM of which SP Studios given 48 hours of programing weekly to enable local creatives to have a voice either hosting their own segments or featuring on Shojon’s residency (That Greenboro Show) .



Shojon’s profile has risen exponentially this year, having performed at the O2 Islington Academy, gaining over 150k streams independently and rescheduled tour dates with Loud In London TBA. 2021 looks set to be a continuation of Shojon’s positive energy capturing the minds and hearts of the listeners. Follow his socials for the latest update. Shojon on Social Media Twitt er | Instagram | Facebook | S potify

http://www.shojon.cool

For all enquiries please contact: Craftee Arts Management: David WithersbyPhone: 02031377677 | 07376122947 Email: Dw@crafteearts.com

