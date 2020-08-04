Sneakers: Yankeekicks x Sole Supplier Giveaway

Sole Supplier teams up with growing influencer and sneaker collector Yankeekicks to the coolest Air Jordan contest of the Summer. You can cop yourself a free pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Light Smoke Grey”, courtesy of Sole Supplier and Air Jordan 1 WMNS High OG “Tie-Dye” thanks to Yankeekicks.

For years, Sole Supplier based out of the UK has created content for sneaker fans, collectors and culture. Now, Yankeekicks strives to do the same in the U.S. providing thorough reviews and on feet images and videos of early release, sample and exclusive sneakers. No wonder these two found each other. With Yankeekicks’ growing audience online and a demand for the hottest plugs steadily growing, it’s the perfect storm.

Yankeekicks x Sole Supplier Air Jordan 1 Contest

1) Like all 3 posts from their Instagram accounts.

⁠

2) Follow Instagram accounts @thesolesupplier, @yankeekicks, and @yankeekicksstore⁠

⁠

3) Tag 3 friends and comment your US shoe size on each.⁠



⁠

BONUS 4) Increase your chance to win with two extra entries if you repost on your story/feed and tag all three accounts.⁠

Sole Supplier Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Light Smoke Grey 555088-126Sole Supplier Yankeekicks Jordan 1 ContestAJ 1 High OG Light Smoke GreyYankeekicks Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS Tie-Dye CD0461-100Yankeekicks Sole Supplier Jordan 1 ContestWMNS AJ 1 High White/Black-Aurora Green

The contest involves a simple enough set of rules in order for sneakerheads to win But the contest is ending soon! So head over to their Instagram accounts for a chance to win those iconic sneakers.

Although Yankeekicks regularly holds giveaways on IG, this marks the second successful collaboration between them and other sneaker news outlets, the first being with Sneaker Freaker Magazine. And who can forget the epic Chunky Dunky giveaway. Will there be more collabs from Yankeekicks in the coming months? Only time will tell.

